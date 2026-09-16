Mamelodi Sundowns striker Brayan Leon lauds coach Miguel Cardoso ahead of Al Ahli showdown in FIFA Intercontinental Cup – ‘He knows the African game like the back of his hand’

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Brayan Leon has credited head coach Miguel Cardoso with transforming the club into the undisputed kings of the continent.

Since arriving at Chloorkop, Cardoso has consistently navigated the treacherous waters of African football, culminating in a historic Champions League triumph.

Speaking to FIFA's media department, Leon was effusive in his praise for the Portuguese coach, stating: "The coach knows the African game like the back of his hand.

"He's reached three Champions League finals. He came out second-best on two occasions, but third time was the charm.

"Credit where credit's due for the work he's done. He's one of the best coaches on the continent,” as per Soccer Laduma.



