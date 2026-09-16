Mamelodi Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Brayan Leon lauds coach Miguel Cardoso ahead of Al Ahli showdown in FIFA Intercontinental Cup – ‘He knows the African game like the back of his hand’
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Cardoso’s mastery of the continent
Mamelodi Sundowns forward Brayan Leon has credited head coach Miguel Cardoso with transforming the club into the undisputed kings of the continent.
Since arriving at Chloorkop, Cardoso has consistently navigated the treacherous waters of African football, culminating in a historic Champions League triumph.
Speaking to FIFA's media department, Leon was effusive in his praise for the Portuguese coach, stating: "The coach knows the African game like the back of his hand.
"He's reached three Champions League finals. He came out second-best on two occasions, but third time was the charm.
"Credit where credit's due for the work he's done. He's one of the best coaches on the continent,” as per Soccer Laduma.
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Managing the human element
Beyond the tactics and the training pitch, Leon highlighted Cardoso’s ability to manage the diverse personalities within the star-studded Sundowns squad.
For the striker, the coach’s interpersonal skills were vital during his own transition to South African football.
The Colombian forward noted that Cardoso’s empathetic approach helps keep the squad motivated and focused, even when individual players are dealing with the frustrations of injuries or a temporary dip in their matchday form.
"For me, he's a top-drawer coach. I like him because he really understands the players.
"If you're frustrated, he'll come and have a chat with you, and the same goes if you're not 100 per cent or you pick up a knock. He's always looking out for you.
"When I first arrived, he'd call me to see how I was settling in, whether it was in the country, the city, my home or with the team. He was always willing to lend a hand with anything I needed," Leon said.
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Adjusting to the Sundowns culture
The move to Pretoria represented a significant lifestyle change for Leon, who admitted that the distance from home and the cultural shift were initially daunting prospects.
However, the world-class infrastructure at Chloorkop and the high calibre of his new teammates helped him settle quickly.
Reflecting on his arrival, Leon explained: "I decided to take the leap and come here, although it was tough at first.
"When someone mentions moving to South Africa, the first thing that hits you is just how far away it is.
"It's a completely different culture. You arrive and realise you're at the best club here, with the best players, and everything is first-class.”
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Champions League glory
The striker’s impact was immediate, helping the Brazilians secure their second African Champions League trophy shortly after his arrival in January. For Leon, that continental success was the primary objective of his move.
"For me, the Champions League journey was the one that mattered the most. I came in and ended up winning the biggest competition in African football.
"That's where we show why we're the best team on the continent.I was absolutely over the moon to win the Champions League.
"When I joined the club, they told me we had to win the tournament, and that's exactly what we did."
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