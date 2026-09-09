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Mamelodi Sundowns steal a march on rivals for 'jewel of America' as sporting director insists - 'We don't go out for a loan'
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Sundowns boosted
Mamelodi Sundowns have received a significant boost in their pursuit of 21-year-old defensive midfielder Josen Escobar, with his parent club America de Cali drawing a line in the sand regarding his future.
Iván Vélez, the sports manager of America de Cali, was clear about the club's position during an appearance on El VBar of AS Colombia, as reported by Soccer Laduma, where he spoke about the transfer interest in the young midfielder and the club's desire to maximise the value of their prized asset.
- AFP
Sporting director issues warning
Vélez was honest in his assessment of the approaches the club has received, making it clear that the club will not be bullied into a deal that does not suit their financial objectives.
"José, as I told you, no proposals are put on the table, but they are fingers where they talk about loan, loan, loan. And we don't go out for a loan," he declared.
"José Escobar is a fundamental player in this moment for América. He already had a first experience abroad. Is there really a marked interest already announced by another club abroad and by José?
"Don't despair, this is a jewel that América has in the middle of the field. And I hope he doesn't despair either. But well, nowadays the heads are more different than others," Vélez added.
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Rivals fall behind
Previous media reports in Colombia had claimed that Sundowns, Mexican side Santos Laguna and an unnamed Bulgarian club were all actively pursuing the youngster's services.
Santos Laguna had proposed a loan with an option to buy, while the Bulgarian outfit had offered a loan with an obligation to purchase at the end of the term.
The sporting director's stance on loan deals would make both these offers null and void.
For Sundowns, who have often looked to the South American market to bolster their squad, and have previously shown willing to put the necessary money on the table, this represents an opportunity to get their man.
- AFP
Who is Josen Escobar?
The Colombian U23 international was born on December 12, 2004, in Santa Marta, Colombia and started to establish himself as a rising talent at America de Cali when he broke into the first team in 2023.
Since then he has made over 200 appearances for the club across all competitions.
It is his ability to shield the backline and dictate play from deep positions that has attracted Sundown's attention but they will need to act fast if they want to land the 21-year-old as the local transfer window counts down to its close.
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