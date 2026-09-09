Mamelodi Sundowns steal a march on rivals for 'jewel of America' as sporting director insists - 'We don't go out for a loan'

Vélez was honest in his assessment of the approaches the club has received, making it clear that the club will not be bullied into a deal that does not suit their financial objectives.

"José, as I told you, no proposals are put on the table, but they are fingers where they talk about loan, loan, loan. And we don't go out for a loan," he declared.

"José Escobar is a fundamental player in this moment for América. He already had a first experience abroad. Is there really a marked interest already announced by another club abroad and by José?

"Don't despair, this is a jewel that América has in the middle of the field. And I hope he doesn't despair either. But well, nowadays the heads are more different than others," Vélez added.



