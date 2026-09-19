Mamelodi Sundowns star thrilled to be back in Bafana Bafana fold after missing World Cup - 'Being back in the squad is one of the best things to be'

Thapelo Morena has expressed his immense pride after being named in Pitso Mosimane’s inaugural 30-man squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and a high-profile friendly against Egypt.

The 33-year-old’s inclusion marks a significant turning point in his international career, which has recently been plagued by physical setbacks that kept him out of major tournaments.

“Yeah, it’s great feeling seeing my name on the list yesterday, I think it’s one of those, when a soccer player plays football, seeing his name in the national team squad, despite having been there before, but knowing there’s changes [in the team],” Morena said, per Idiski Times.



