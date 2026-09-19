Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Thapelo Morena, Bafana Bafana
Kingsley Kobo

Mamelodi Sundowns star thrilled to be back in Bafana Bafana fold after missing World Cup - 'Being back in the squad is one of the best things to be'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
South Africa
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Al Ahli
Al Ahli
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
MTN 8 Cup
T. Morena
P. Mosimane

The Brazilians defender has opened up on his emotional return to the South African national team fold. The experienced wing-back was a surprise inclusion in Pitso Mosimane’s latest selection following a difficult period spent on the sidelines.

  • Thapelo Morena, Mamelodi Sundowns

    A fresh start under Mosimane

    Thapelo Morena has expressed his immense pride after being named in Pitso Mosimane’s inaugural 30-man squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and a high-profile friendly against Egypt.

    The 33-year-old’s inclusion marks a significant turning point in his international career, which has recently been plagued by physical setbacks that kept him out of major tournaments.

    “Yeah, it’s great feeling seeing my name on the list yesterday, I think it’s one of those, when a soccer player plays football, seeing his name in the national team squad, despite having been there before, but knowing there’s changes [in the team],” Morena said, per Idiski Times.


    • Advertisement
  • Thapelo Morena, Mamelodi Sundowns, Lebogang Phiri, Sekhukhune United, February 2026Backpage

    Moving past injury heartbreak

    The veteran defender has endured a frustrating period on the treatment table, which saw him miss out on the 2025 AFCON and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

    These absences were a bitter pill to swallow for a player who has consistently been one of the most reliable performers in the South African top flight.

    The wing-back explained that his time away from the game allowed him to reflect on his physical conditioning and adjust his training methods to prevent future issues.

    “There was a lot of things, injuries, but being back in the squad is one of the best things to be… the big thing I have learnt and took from [missing the World Cup and AFCON] is accepting what happened and focusing on the future,” he explained.


  • Lucas Ribeiro Costa, Thapelo Morena & Arthur Sales, Mamelodi Sundowns Mamelodi Sundowns

    Learning from the physical struggle

    Morena highlighted that his absence from the World Cup was particularly difficult, yet it served as a catalyst for a change in his professional routine.

    The Sundowns star revealed that he has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to rectify the issues that led to his previous breakdowns.

    “You don’t know what the future holds for you and I’m trying to do things a bit different in the gym, see what went wrong and what I can fix in terms of situations that I had."

    "Some were not hamstring injuries, like to the World Cup it was bad, but I accepted and let go… to focus on the future.”


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Eyes on the Intercontinental Cup

    Before Morena joins up with his international teammates, he has the significant task of representing Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

    The Brazilians are set to face Asian Champions League winners Al Ahli Jeddah at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

    This fixture represents another opportunity for the versatile player to prove his fitness and form against elite opposition before shifting his focus back to the green and gold of the South African national team.

    Success on the continental and global stage with Sundowns has always been the foundation of Morena’s international career, and he remains committed to maintaining those standards.

    With the 2027 AFCON qualifiers on the horizon, the experienced campaigner will be looking to cement his place in Mosimane’s starting XI.


MTN 8 Cup
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC