Mamelodi Sundowns star thrilled to be back in Bafana Bafana fold after missing World Cup - 'Being back in the squad is one of the best things to be'
A fresh start under Mosimane
Thapelo Morena has expressed his immense pride after being named in Pitso Mosimane’s inaugural 30-man squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and a high-profile friendly against Egypt.
The 33-year-old’s inclusion marks a significant turning point in his international career, which has recently been plagued by physical setbacks that kept him out of major tournaments.
“Yeah, it’s great feeling seeing my name on the list yesterday, I think it’s one of those, when a soccer player plays football, seeing his name in the national team squad, despite having been there before, but knowing there’s changes [in the team],” Morena said, per Idiski Times.
- Backpage
Moving past injury heartbreak
The veteran defender has endured a frustrating period on the treatment table, which saw him miss out on the 2025 AFCON and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
These absences were a bitter pill to swallow for a player who has consistently been one of the most reliable performers in the South African top flight.
The wing-back explained that his time away from the game allowed him to reflect on his physical conditioning and adjust his training methods to prevent future issues.
“There was a lot of things, injuries, but being back in the squad is one of the best things to be… the big thing I have learnt and took from [missing the World Cup and AFCON] is accepting what happened and focusing on the future,” he explained.
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Learning from the physical struggle
Morena highlighted that his absence from the World Cup was particularly difficult, yet it served as a catalyst for a change in his professional routine.
The Sundowns star revealed that he has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to rectify the issues that led to his previous breakdowns.
“You don’t know what the future holds for you and I’m trying to do things a bit different in the gym, see what went wrong and what I can fix in terms of situations that I had."
"Some were not hamstring injuries, like to the World Cup it was bad, but I accepted and let go… to focus on the future.”
- Backpagepix
Eyes on the Intercontinental Cup
Before Morena joins up with his international teammates, he has the significant task of representing Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
The Brazilians are set to face Asian Champions League winners Al Ahli Jeddah at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
This fixture represents another opportunity for the versatile player to prove his fitness and form against elite opposition before shifting his focus back to the green and gold of the South African national team.
Success on the continental and global stage with Sundowns has always been the foundation of Morena’s international career, and he remains committed to maintaining those standards.
With the 2027 AFCON qualifiers on the horizon, the experienced campaigner will be looking to cement his place in Mosimane’s starting XI.
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