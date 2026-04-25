Mamelodi Sundowns star set to miss crucial fixture away at Richards Bay! Latest on Peter Shalulile and Nuno Santos' injuries as Masandawana hope for Kaizer Chiefs win
Crucial fixture
By the time Mamelodi Sundowns play Richards Bay on Sunday, Orlando Pirates could be four points clear at the top of the table.
This explains why Masandawana will fancy a Kaizer Chiefs win in the Soweto Derby or, at worst, a draw to stand a chance of going to the summit.
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Positive news on Shalulile and Santos
Dr Carl Kgabo, who heads the club's Medical Department, has shared the latest on the situation of Peter Shalulile and Nuno Santos, who have been nursing injuries.
“I think in the last update, I had a few players in the ward, but the number is coming down.
"We’ve got Nuno Santos, who’s out of the ward, and he’s training fully. We have Peter Shalulile, who is also training fully,” he opened up in a press conference.
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Bathusi out of action
Despite positive news on the aforementioned duo, a key midfielder will be out of action.
“But unfortunately, when some are going out, some are coming in. We have Bathusi Aubaas, who suffered an injury just after the Esperance match. We’re still going to do some investigation to get the extent of the injury, then we’ll give an update," Tabane concluded.
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What the stats say
The teams have in the past met 10 times across all competitions with Sundowns winning all.
This will be the eighth time time the Brazilians are playing the Natal Rich Boys in the PSL. The initial round this season ended 4-1 in favour of Sundowns.