Mamelodi Sundowns star set to miss crucial fixture away at Richards Bay! Latest on Peter Shalulile and Nuno Santos' injuries as Masandawana hope for Kaizer Chiefs win

Dr Carl Kgabo, who heads the club's Medical Department, has shared the latest on the situation of Peter Shalulile and Nuno Santos, who have been nursing injuries.

“I think in the last update, I had a few players in the ward, but the number is coming down.

"We’ve got Nuno Santos, who’s out of the ward, and he’s training fully. We have Peter Shalulile, who is also training fully,” he opened up in a press conference.