Mamelodi Sundowns star reveals preference to stay at loan club amid transfer uncertainty - 'They have really treated me well here'

Whether Mamelodi Sundowns are fully satisfied with their goalkeeping department remains a major talking point heading into the upcoming transfer window.

While Ronwen Williams has long held firm as the club’s undisputed number one, with Denis Onyango, Reyaad Pieterse and Jody February largely operating from the shadows, recent performances have placed the Bafana Bafana captain firmly under the spotlight.

The experienced shot-stopper’s form has sparked growing debate among the Masandawana faithful and the wider South African football fraternity, with questions beginning to surface over his once untouchable status for both club and country.

That scrutiny has opened the door for Ricardo Goss, who has quietly put together an impressive campaign away from Chloorkop.

Goss has registered 14 clean sheets in 28 Premier Soccer League appearances this season, placing him above Williams in the clean-sheet rankings.

With discussions over his future at the Pretoria giants looming, the 32-year-old has made no secret of his desire to continue his journey with Siwelele after enjoying a strong season during his loan spell.