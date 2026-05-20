Mamelodi Sundowns star reveals preference to stay at loan club amid transfer uncertainty - 'They have really treated me well here'
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Goss happy with loan surroundings
Whether Mamelodi Sundowns are fully satisfied with their goalkeeping department remains a major talking point heading into the upcoming transfer window.
While Ronwen Williams has long held firm as the club’s undisputed number one, with Denis Onyango, Reyaad Pieterse and Jody February largely operating from the shadows, recent performances have placed the Bafana Bafana captain firmly under the spotlight.
The experienced shot-stopper’s form has sparked growing debate among the Masandawana faithful and the wider South African football fraternity, with questions beginning to surface over his once untouchable status for both club and country.
That scrutiny has opened the door for Ricardo Goss, who has quietly put together an impressive campaign away from Chloorkop.
Goss has registered 14 clean sheets in 28 Premier Soccer League appearances this season, placing him above Williams in the clean-sheet rankings.
With discussions over his future at the Pretoria giants looming, the 32-year-old has made no secret of his desire to continue his journey with Siwelele after enjoying a strong season during his loan spell.
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'I would like to come back to Siwelele'
"I think I would like to come back to Siwelele," Goss said as per KickOff.
"They [Siwelele] have really treated me well here, not to say they didn't treat me well at Sundowns, but you know, I feel like in football, everyone wants to be on the pitch."
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Prioritising regular game time
The primary motivation for Goss appears to be the guaranteed starting spot he enjoys at the Bloemfontein team, a luxury he might not be afforded back at Sundowns.
He elaborated on this sentiment, stressing the importance of being active.
"You want to play week in and week out and set goals for yourself for the season, and ya, eish, we will see how that goes.
"I can't comment any further," he added, acknowledging that the final decision rests with the administrative powers at Chloorkop.
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Management to handle Sundowns talks
While his personal preference is clear, Goss is well aware of the contractual obligations that tether him to the Brazilians.
Once the current campaign concludes and his two-year loan officially ends, he is technically required to report back to the Tshwane giants to determine the next phase of his career.
"So obviously after the season ends, after the second year of the loan ends, then I have to go back to Sundowns," Goss explained.
"My management, they are the ones who partake in the talks about what is going to happen, where I am going to go."