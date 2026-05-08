Mamelodi Sundowns star refuses to give up on the title after frustrating draw against Kaizer Chiefs: 'The race is still on'

The 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Stadium on Wednesday night has significantly altered the landscape of the PSL title race.

While Sundowns were left frustrated by the share of the spoils, the result was celebrated by Orlando Pirates, who now sit just three points behind the leaders with a crucial game in hand and a superior goal difference.

Despite the missed opportunity to pull away at the top, Divine Lunga remains optimistic about the atmosphere within the Chloorkop camp.

"The boys are in a good mood, even though we did not pick up the result we wanted against Kaizer Chiefs.

"As I can say, the boys are in a good mood to step on for this match we are approaching against Siwelele.

"We are going to do our best to collect maximum points because the race is still on," he told the club's media department, as per Soccer Laduma .







