Backpage
Mamelodi Sundowns star refuses to give up on the title after frustrating draw against Kaizer Chiefs: 'The race is still on'
Maintaining focus after Amakhosi setback
The 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Stadium on Wednesday night has significantly altered the landscape of the PSL title race.
While Sundowns were left frustrated by the share of the spoils, the result was celebrated by Orlando Pirates, who now sit just three points behind the leaders with a crucial game in hand and a superior goal difference.
Despite the missed opportunity to pull away at the top, Divine Lunga remains optimistic about the atmosphere within the Chloorkop camp.
"The boys are in a good mood, even though we did not pick up the result we wanted against Kaizer Chiefs.
"As I can say, the boys are in a good mood to step on for this match we are approaching against Siwelele.
"We are going to do our best to collect maximum points because the race is still on," he told the club's media department, as per Soccer Laduma.
- Backpagepix
Banking on championship pedigree
With a ninth consecutive league title on the line, Sundowns are leaning heavily on the psychological advantage of having been in this position many times before.
The pressure of a closing pack is nothing new to a squad that has dominated South African football for nearly a decade, and Lunga is adamant that they will not deviate from their tried-and-tested methods.
"We are going to take one game at a time. That's what we always do as Sundowns.
We don't have to put ourselves under any pressure. We have to focus on winning our games.
"We've been doing it for so long, we can't change it now," the defender explained.
He acknowledged that while the squad felt the weight of the draw initially, the relentless schedule of top-flight football requires a short memory.
- Backpage
The final hurdles for the Brazilians
The path to the podium remains perilous, with Masandawana set to face Siwelele FC on Saturday back at Loftus, followed by a season finale against TS Galaxy.
The latter fixture carries extra weight, as Galaxy were the team responsible for dumping Sundowns out of the Nedbank Cup earlier this year, proving they have the blueprint to upset the Pretoria giants.
Reflecting on the immediate aftermath of the Chiefs clash, Lunga admitted: "We were a bit disappointed because we wanted maximum points.
"It was not an easy game, and everyone was expecting that we would collect maximum points, but the game always gives different dynamics.
"The boys were sad after the game, but we tried to gel up so quickly because we are playing week in and week out.
"We have to bring ourselves together to focus on the upcoming game against Siwelele."
- Backpage
What's next for Divine Lunga and Sundowns?
Lunga and his side will face tough tests in the next few days as the league race is going down to the wire.
The 2023 African Football League [AFL] champions will lock horns with Siwelele and TS Galaxu in their last two games, chasing their ninth title in a row.
Sundowns are aiming for maximum points in the remaining two games and hope that Pirates drop points to lift the trophy.
As it stands, the Miguel Cardoso charges are at the summit of the log with 65 points in 28 games, while the Soweto giants are second with 62 points with one game in hand.
On the other hand, the talented left-back will be looking to get regular game-time in the last few weeks of the 2025/26 season.
The former Golden Arrows star has been an understudy to Aubrey Modiba at left-back after featuring in 19 matches across all competitions for Downs.