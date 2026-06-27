Mamelodi Sundowns star Peter Shalulile targeted in audacious R4.1m transfer swoop by Zimbabwean big spenders Scottland FC
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Ambitious Zimbabweans eye marquee Shalulile signing
In a move that has sent shockwaves through the regional football landscape, Scottland FC is preparing a massive financial package to lure Peter Shalulile away from Chloorkop, according to FARPost.
The Harare-based club, which recently secured the Zimbabwean league title, is desperate to add proven quality to its ranks ahead of its maiden appearance in the CAF Champions League for the 2026/27 season.
The 32-year-old forward has seen his influence at Mamelodi Sundowns wane over the past year, finding himself increasingly on the fringes of the first team.
With Scottland looking to make a statement on the continent, they have identified the Namibian international as the focal point for their new-look attack, already securing deals for players like Malawian defender Nickson Nyasulu from FC Platinum.
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Inside the R4.1 million offer for the PSL icon
While Shalulile is set to become a free agent at the end of June when his current contract with Masandawana expires, Scottland is not leaving anything to chance.
The Zimbabwean outfit has reportedly tabled a staggering R4.1 million [$250,000 USD] signing-on fee to convince the forward to choose Harare over other potential destinations.
While his proposed monthly salary remains under wraps, the club's hierarchy is prepared to break the bank for his services.
The move would represent a significant shift for the Zimbabwean top flight, which has rarely seen such aggressive spending on foreign-based stars.
For Shalulile, the lure of a new challenge and guaranteed continental football could be enough to see him trade the lights of Pretoria for the ambition of the Zimbabwean newcomers during the July transfer window.
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Struggles at Sundowns under Miguel Cardoso
The potential exit comes after a difficult season for Shalulile at Sundowns, where he struggled to maintain his usual starting berth under head coach Miguel Cardoso.
During the recent domestic campaign, the clinical marksman made just 13 league appearances, returning a modest total of three goals.
Across all competitions, his record stood at six goals in 23 appearances, a sharp decline for a man previously accustomed to winning the Golden Boot.
Shalulile fell down the pecking order behind the likes of Iqraam Rayners and Arthur Sales, starting just seven league matches and often being left as an unused substitute.
Despite these recent frustrations, his pedigree is undeniable; he remains the PSL era’s all-time top goalscorer across all competitions with over 130 goals, having famously surpassed Siyabonga Nomvethe’s record of 129 strikes.
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Competition from Saudi Arabia for the veteran striker
Scottland will not have a free run at the veteran’s signature; however, the Zimbabwean champions face stiff competition from abroad, with Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah and several other unnamed Middle Eastern sides reportedly monitoring his situation.
The financial might of these clubs could pose a threat to the Harare side's plans, but the project at Scottland offers a unique chance to lead a rising power in Southern African football.
Should he make the move, Shalulile would join fellow countryman Moses Shidolo in the Scottland squad.
Fans may get an early look at how the team handles top-tier opposition when they face Kaizer Chiefs in the 2026 Toyota Cup at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on July 26, a high-profile pre-season clash that will serve as an ultimate litmus test for their continental ambitions.