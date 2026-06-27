Mamelodi Sundowns star Peter Shalulile targeted in audacious R4.1m transfer swoop by Zimbabwean big spenders Scottland FC

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the regional football landscape, Scottland FC is preparing a massive financial package to lure Peter Shalulile away from Chloorkop, according to FARPost.

The Harare-based club, which recently secured the Zimbabwean league title, is desperate to add proven quality to its ranks ahead of its maiden appearance in the CAF Champions League for the 2026/27 season.

The 32-year-old forward has seen his influence at Mamelodi Sundowns wane over the past year, finding himself increasingly on the fringes of the first team.

With Scottland looking to make a statement on the continent, they have identified the Namibian international as the focal point for their new-look attack, already securing deals for players like Malawian defender Nickson Nyasulu from FC Platinum.







