Mamelodi Sundowns star Nuno Santos plays down heroics after sinking Al Ahli in FIFA intercontinental clash - 'I like to be in those types of positions'

While the result may have seemed routine to the players, Santos acknowledged that the coaching staff and squad put in significant work behind the scenes to dismantle Al-Ahli. The midfielder noted that while Sundowns respect the pedigree of the teams they face, they prefer to make the opposition react to their style of play rather than vice-versa.

"We knew it was going to be a big game for us, but we also knew we are capable of everything; we have already proven that before, today [on Saturday] is just another day and we keep going; we want more," said Santos.

Explaining the team's mindset heading into the clash with the Asian champions, Santos highlighted the importance of self-assurance over fearing the strengths of the opponent.

"We study all the teams. We did see a lot of things from them, but we trust so much in ourselves that whoever we play against, they have to be worried about us as well."



