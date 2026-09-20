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Nuno Santos Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns star Nuno Santos plays down heroics after sinking Al Ahli in FIFA intercontinental clash - 'I like to be in those types of positions'

FIFA Intercontinental Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Al Ahli
Al Ahli
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
MTN 8 Cup
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay
N. Santos

The Masandawana midfielder remained remarkably composed after firing the African giants to international glory against the Asian champions. The Portuguese star played the starring role at Loftus Versfeld, proving once again why he is considered one of the most clinical creative forces in the modern game.

  • Santos remains humble

    Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Nuno Santos played a starring role as the African champions edged Al-Ahli 2-1 to lift the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup.

    Santos found the back of the net twice in a tight final, and his brace proved decisive as Sundowns held off their Asian counterparts to claim another piece of silverware.

    Despite the occasion's significance, the midfielder played down the achievement, insisting the victory was simply another day at the office for the Brazilians.

    Speaking to SuperSport immediately after the final whistle, Santos expressed his delight with the team's collective display and praised their belief in the tactical blueprint that ultimately saw them get over the line.



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  • Nuno Santos, Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage

    'We want more'

    While the result may have seemed routine to the players, Santos acknowledged that the coaching staff and squad put in significant work behind the scenes to dismantle Al-Ahli. The midfielder noted that while Sundowns respect the pedigree of the teams they face, they prefer to make the opposition react to their style of play rather than vice-versa.

    "We knew it was going to be a big game for us, but we also knew we are capable of everything; we have already proven that before, today [on Saturday] is just another day and we keep going; we want more," said Santos.

    Explaining the team's mindset heading into the clash with the Asian champions, Santos highlighted the importance of self-assurance over fearing the strengths of the opponent.

    "We study all the teams. We did see a lot of things from them, but we trust so much in ourselves that whoever we play against, they have to be worried about us as well."


  • Mastering the art of arrival

    The technical quality of Santos was on full display during the final, particularly his ability to identify space in the penalty area.

    "I like to be in those types of positions on the pitch," he explained.

    "I'm a player that likes to play but also likes to score goals, and whenever I get the chance to be there, I'm going to be there. Today, it was great that the ball arrived, and I'm very happy about that."



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  • Iqraam Rayners Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    What comes next for Sundowns?

    The victory marks another significant milestone for Sundowns, who are increasingly being viewed as a powerhouse capable of competing with the best clubs from outside the African continent.

    By securing the African-Asian-Pacific Cup, the South African side has sent a clear message to their rivals ahead of the next stage in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

    For Santos and his teammates, the focus now shifts back to domestic responsibilities and further continental challenges, but the confidence gained from beating a side of Al-Ahli’s stature cannot be understated.