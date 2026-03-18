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Jayden Adams, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams reflects on his rebirth after bumpy start to the season, makes big promise to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos if selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 24-year-old has rediscovered his top form, staking a strong claim for a return to regular national team call-ups like in the past, and he has opened up on his rejuvenation. Now firmly re-established as a key figure for the Brazilians, with just three months to go to the global football tournament.

  • Jayden Adams, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    The return of Adams

    Jayden Adams has missed five of Mamelodi Sundowns' 14 matches since the resumption of football after the 2025 AFCON break.

    In the matches he has featured in, the former Stellenbosch FC midfielder has been a starter and this is after he endured a difficult start to the season

    Adams' return to top form has been recognised by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos who has included him in the preliminary squad for the upcoming international friendly matches against Panama.

    This is after he was excluded from the AFCON squad, following a few years of enjoying regular national team call-ups.

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  • Jayden Adams, Bafana Bafana

    Adams' huge promise to Broos

    “Hard work, and I think the break, after the AFCON, I reflected on myself, pushed myself, so yeah when I came back [from the break], I just gave my all [in training], the coach gave me an opportunity to start and I took it with both hands,” Adams said as per iDiski Times.

    “Yoh – it will mean a lot to me and my family [if I can go to the World Cup], I just want to make my family proud and showcase my talent on the big stage, so if I can get chosen, I will do my best.”

  • Jayden Adams, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    The kind of player Adams is

    The midfielder has explained his preferred role in which he feels he thrives.

    “I’m an all-round player, I will play anywhere on the pitch, but my favourite position is as a number eight, box-to-box, but yeah, we’re changing [myself and Teboho Mokoena],” Adams added.

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  • Hugo Broos, Relebohile Mofokeng and Jayden Adams of Bafana Bafana 16-9GOAL GFX

    Will Adams make Broos' squad?

    Broos is expected to name his final squad for this March's international friendly matches against Panama in Durban and Cape Town.

    It is to be seen if Adams will make the selection and that would be a hint about his prospects of making the World Cup squad. 

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