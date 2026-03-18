Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams reflects on his rebirth after bumpy start to the season, makes big promise to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos if selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Jayden Adams has missed five of Mamelodi Sundowns' 14 matches since the resumption of football after the 2025 AFCON break.

In the matches he has featured in, the former Stellenbosch FC midfielder has been a starter and this is after he endured a difficult start to the season

Adams' return to top form has been recognised by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos who has included him in the preliminary squad for the upcoming international friendly matches against Panama.

This is after he was excluded from the AFCON squad, following a few years of enjoying regular national team call-ups.