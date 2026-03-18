Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams reflects on his rebirth after bumpy start to the season, makes big promise to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos if selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
- Backpage
The return of Adams
Jayden Adams has missed five of Mamelodi Sundowns' 14 matches since the resumption of football after the 2025 AFCON break.
In the matches he has featured in, the former Stellenbosch FC midfielder has been a starter and this is after he endured a difficult start to the season
Adams' return to top form has been recognised by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos who has included him in the preliminary squad for the upcoming international friendly matches against Panama.
This is after he was excluded from the AFCON squad, following a few years of enjoying regular national team call-ups.
Adams' huge promise to Broos
“Hard work, and I think the break, after the AFCON, I reflected on myself, pushed myself, so yeah when I came back [from the break], I just gave my all [in training], the coach gave me an opportunity to start and I took it with both hands,” Adams said as per iDiski Times.
“Yoh – it will mean a lot to me and my family [if I can go to the World Cup], I just want to make my family proud and showcase my talent on the big stage, so if I can get chosen, I will do my best.”
- Backpage
The kind of player Adams is
The midfielder has explained his preferred role in which he feels he thrives.“I’m an all-round player, I will play anywhere on the pitch, but my favourite position is as a number eight, box-to-box, but yeah, we’re changing [myself and Teboho Mokoena],” Adams added.
- GOAL GFX
Will Adams make Broos' squad?
Broos is expected to name his final squad for this March's international friendly matches against Panama in Durban and Cape Town.
It is to be seen if Adams will make the selection and that would be a hint about his prospects of making the World Cup squad.