Backpage
Mamelodi Sundowns star Grant Kekana insists the squad is focused on staying positive ahead of their CAF Champions League showdown with AS FAR – ‘I think we’re in a good place mentally’
- Backpage
Shutting out the outside noise
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana has made it clear that Masandawana are operating in a bubble of positivity as they approach the biggest game of their season.
The Bafana Bafana international emphasised that the squad has deliberately distanced itself from any external pressure or negative narratives that often accompany high-stakes African finals.
Speaking ahead of the clash at the Stade Moulay Abdallah, Kekana highlighted the importance of a clean mental slate.
"We don’t want any distractions or negativity around us, and we want to go into the game as positively as possible," the 33-year-old defender told the media, as reported by FARPost.
- AFP
Learning from past continental heartbreak
The Brazilians are no strangers to the deep end of the Champions League, but recent history has been a tough teacher.
Last season, the Chloorkop-based outfit suffered a painful 3-2 aggregate defeat to Pyramids in the 2025 final, a result that still lingers in the minds of the supporters. However, Kekana insists the players are not looking back with regret.
"Obviously, we learn from them [mistakes].
"It’s all experience at the end of the day, but we’re not too focused on what could have been done back then.
"We’re focused on the future and the present, and I think that’s our main focus," Kekana explained.
- AFP
High spirits in the Sundowns camp
Despite the intimidating atmosphere expected in Morocco, the mood within the Sundowns dressing room appears to be one of quiet confidence.
The veteran defender noted that the preparation has been meticulous, with the coaching staff fine-tuning the tactical details required to overcome a dangerous AS FAR side on their own turf.
Kekana described an environment filled with energy and anticipation for the Sunday night showdown.
"I think the team is good. Everyone is hyped up.
"We know what’s at stake on Sunday, and I think we’re in a good place mentally.
"We’re just trying to fix a few things so we can go there on Sunday fully prepared, but the boys are up for it," he added.
- AFP
Hard work over entitlement
While Mamelodi Sundowns are often regarded as the powerhouse of Southern African football, Kekana was quick to dismiss any sense of entitlement.
Chasing their first Champions League title since Pitso Mosimane led them to glory in 2016, the current crop of players understands that reputation alone will not win trophies in Rabat.
"We would obviously love it, but nothing is guaranteed.
"We’re also not entitled to anything.
"Ours is to do the work," Kekana concluded, promising the Yellow Nation that the team would "leave everything on the field" to ensure the trophy returns to South Africa.
With the 1-0 lead firmly in their grasp, the mission is simple: stay positive and finish the job.