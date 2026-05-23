Mamelodi Sundowns star Grant Kekana insists the squad is focused on staying positive ahead of their CAF Champions League showdown with AS FAR – ‘I think we’re in a good place mentally’

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana has made it clear that Masandawana are operating in a bubble of positivity as they approach the biggest game of their season.

The Bafana Bafana international emphasised that the squad has deliberately distanced itself from any external pressure or negative narratives that often accompany high-stakes African finals.

Speaking ahead of the clash at the Stade Moulay Abdallah, Kekana highlighted the importance of a clean mental slate.

"We don’t want any distractions or negativity around us, and we want to go into the game as positively as possible," the 33-year-old defender told the media, as reported by FARPost.



