Mamelodi Sundowns star cites 'the pain of not lifting the trophy' last season as key motivation ahead of CAF Champions League final clash with AS FAR

The memory of last season’s defeat remains a raw narrative for the Pretoria giants.

After a -1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld, Masandawana suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat in Egypt against Pyramids FC, falling at the final hurdle and extending their wait for a second continental crown.

For Morena, the emotional toll of that defeat reached far beyond the pitch.

“To be honest, after we lost the final last year, when I got home, it was a very tough situation for the family and me as well, but knowing that I have them as a support structure and that I will be spending time with them really makes a difference.

"They try by all means to give me support,” Morena told CAFOnline, as reported by FARPost, as he reflected on the difficulty of falling just short of the ultimate prize.



