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Mamelodi Sundowns star cites 'the pain of not lifting the trophy' last season as key motivation ahead of CAF Champions League final clash with AS FAR
- AFP
Learning from the heartbreak against Pyramids
The memory of last season’s defeat remains a raw narrative for the Pretoria giants.
After a -1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld, Masandawana suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat in Egypt against Pyramids FC, falling at the final hurdle and extending their wait for a second continental crown.
For Morena, the emotional toll of that defeat reached far beyond the pitch.
“To be honest, after we lost the final last year, when I got home, it was a very tough situation for the family and me as well, but knowing that I have them as a support structure and that I will be spending time with them really makes a difference.
"They try by all means to give me support,” Morena told CAFOnline, as reported by FARPost, as he reflected on the difficulty of falling just short of the ultimate prize.
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Chasing a decade-long continental dream
While Mamelodi Sundowns have dominated the domestic landscape, the CAF Champions League has remained elusive since their historic 2016 triumph.
Now, under the guidance of Miguel Cardoso—who is remarkably appearing in his third consecutive final—the club feels better prepared to handle the unique pressure of a two-legged final against Moroccan giants AS FAR.
Morena believes the recent experience of reaching the final provides the squad with a psychological edge they previously lacked.
“I think we have the feeling of being in a final now. It’s not like before, when the last time we were there was in 2016.
"So now it is recent, and we obviously know the pain of not lifting the trophy when we are so close.
"So, this is our final push to make sure that we deliver and give our all,” the versatile star added.
- AFP
Focus shifts after domestic stumble
The build-up to the first leg in Pretoria has been somewhat clouded by a domestic setback, as a 3-2 defeat to TS Galaxy on Tuesday has put their ninth consecutive Betway Premiership title in jeopardy.
With Orlando Pirates poised to snatch the league crown should they win their final games, the Champions League final represents a crucial opportunity for Sundowns to ensure their season ends on a historic high.
The stakes could not be higher for the Tshwane side.
AS FAR are looking to reclaim the trophy they last won in 1985 when the competition was known as the African Cup of Champions Clubs, while Sundowns are desperate to prevent another year of "what ifs."
With the first leg set for Pretoria before a daunting trip to the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium in Morocco, Cardoso's men know they must channel every bit of last year's frustration into a clinical performance on Sunday.
- Backpage
What’s next for Sundowns?
Could the disappointment from last year’s final serve as enough motivation ahead of the upcoming tie?
Thapelo Morena and his teammates will have to provide the answer over two legs of 90 minutes each.
Winning in Pretoria alone may not be enough; what truly matters is the goal margin and how well they defend that advantage in the return leg in Rabat.
Sundowns are evidently determined to avoid another heartbreak, one that would be felt far beyond their own camp.
The Brazilians will face off against AS FAR in the first leg of the CAF Champions League final in Pretoria on May 17.
The return fixture will take place on May 24 in Rabat, where the Moroccan giants have suffered only one defeat in their last 21 outings.