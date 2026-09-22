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Mamelodi Sundowns star Cassius Mailula says he ‘was not even surprised because I know that he believes in me’ after his recall to Bafana Bafana
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Overcoming a difficult period abroad
Cassius Mailula’s journey over the last three years serves as a testament to the importance of resilience in professional football.
The talented forward, who was once the talk of the town at Chloorkop, found himself in a difficult position after moving away from South Africa.
“I’ve always believed that I belong to the national team because of the quality that I have."
"Even with the previous coach [Broos], I was called up."
"Unfortunately, things didn’t work out the way I wanted because I was not playing at my club."
"It shows that it doesn’t matter who you are, you need to play at club level to earn your call-up,” Mailula said, per Soccer Laduma.
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The impact of a homecoming
The decision to return to Mamelodi Sundowns has proven to be the catalyst for Mailula’s career resurgence.
In the familiar surroundings of the Betway Premiership, the forward has quickly rediscovered the form that made him one of the most feared prospects in African football.
This domestic revival caught the eye of the new Bafana Bafana technical team, leading to his inclusion in the latest squad.
“For me, coming back to South Africa and playing more games, it gave me a lot of confidence that if you do well, you have a chance to come back to the national team. It’s an amazing feeling to be back representing my country,” he added.
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Trust in Mosimane’s vision
One of the most significant factors in Mailula’s return is the appointment of Pitso Mosimane as the national team head coach.
The history between the two figures dates back to Mailula’s teenage years at the Sundowns academy, where Mosimane first identified his potential.
This long-standing relationship has created a foundation of trust that Mailula feels is vital for his current integration into the Bafana setup.
“It’s always been a dream to represent my national team."
"I am happy and grateful for this opportunity."
"When I saw the [squad] list, I was actually in camp. It made me so happy to be included, especially with the fact that the coach knows me. He saw me when I was 16 years old, so that made me so happy.”
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Focusing on the AFCON qualifiers
The immediate challenge for Mailula and his teammates is the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.
Bafana are grouped with Guinea and Eritrea in Group D, and expectations are high as they look to secure their place in the continental tournament.
The opening fixture against Guinea at Orlando Amstel Arena this Saturday presents an opportunity for the team to set a positive tone for the campaign.
Following the clash at Orlando, the squad will travel to Egypt for a second-round fixture against Eritrea next Wednesday.
For Mailula, these matches represent more than just qualifying points; they are a chance to cement his place in the long-term plans of the national team.
“I was not even surprised because I know that he [Mosimane] believes in me."
"He gave me an opportunity to be at Sundowns."
"I know what has helped me to be where I am. It’s to continue doing the same,” the forward concluded.
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