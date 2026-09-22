Mamelodi Sundowns star Cassius Mailula says he ‘was not even surprised because I know that he believes in me’ after his recall to Bafana Bafana

Cassius Mailula’s journey over the last three years serves as a testament to the importance of resilience in professional football.

The talented forward, who was once the talk of the town at Chloorkop, found himself in a difficult position after moving away from South Africa.

“I’ve always believed that I belong to the national team because of the quality that I have."

"Even with the previous coach [Broos], I was called up."

"Unfortunately, things didn’t work out the way I wanted because I was not playing at my club."

"It shows that it doesn’t matter who you are, you need to play at club level to earn your call-up,” Mailula said, per Soccer Laduma.



