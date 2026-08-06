Mamelodi Sundowns star Aubrey Modiba reveals tactical advantage ahead of MTN8 quarter-final against Polokwane City - 'They don’t know a lot about us this season'

Mamelodi Sundowns enter the 2026/27 season under unique circumstances following the tragic passing of midfielder Jayden Adams, an event that led to the postponement of their Premier Soccer League opener.

While the delay disrupted their initial plans, Aubrey Modiba suggests that the extra time has allowed the squad to observe their upcoming opponents in the MTN8 Cup.

Polokwane City have already tasted league football this term, securing a victory over Richards Bay, giving the Sundowns technical team plenty of footage to digest.

Modiba explained the situation by saying: "Mentally we were prepared to play on August 1. I think everyone would have loved to play, and we don’t want to fall behind because teams are collecting points. We don’t want to play catch-up games," as per Sowetan.



