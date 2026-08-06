Mamelodi Sundowns star Aubrey Modiba reveals tactical advantage ahead of MTN8 quarter-final against Polokwane City - 'They don’t know a lot about us this season'
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Strategic scouting for the Brazilians
Mamelodi Sundowns enter the 2026/27 season under unique circumstances following the tragic passing of midfielder Jayden Adams, an event that led to the postponement of their Premier Soccer League opener.
While the delay disrupted their initial plans, Aubrey Modiba suggests that the extra time has allowed the squad to observe their upcoming opponents in the MTN8 Cup.
Polokwane City have already tasted league football this term, securing a victory over Richards Bay, giving the Sundowns technical team plenty of footage to digest.
Modiba explained the situation by saying: "Mentally we were prepared to play on August 1. I think everyone would have loved to play, and we don’t want to fall behind because teams are collecting points. We don’t want to play catch-up games," as per Sowetan.
Analysing the Polokwane threat
"But there is nothing we could have done because of the situation. We had to accept that and focus on the MTN8 game against Polokwane City, and they have already played," he added.
The defender is fully aware that Rise and Shine will present a fresh challenge under their new leadership.
Modiba elaborated on this tactical dynamic, stating: "They have a new coach and have brought in new players. That game will help us analyse their strengths and weaknesses going into the match. The advantage for us is that they don’t know a lot about us this season.
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Dominating the domestic scene
For a club of Sundowns' stature, last season's return was considered relatively modest by their own high standards, despite clinching the CAF Champions League title.
The focus at Chloorkop has now shifted firmly toward re-establishing dominance in local knockout competitions.
Modiba is candid about the team's need to improve their domestic cup record, noting that their rivals have set a high bar in recent years.
"We are aware of not being able to win local competitions. Hopefully we can win the MTN8. We know it is not going to be easy.
"[Orlando] Pirates have won it four times in a row, and it shows they take it seriously.
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Continuity and trophy ambitions
The emphasis on continuity is a recurring theme within the Sundowns camp, as they look to build on the foundations laid during their successful continental run.
By keeping the same technical structure and core playing squad, the Brazilians hope to hit the ground running at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
"Continuity in the team, same technical team, and hopefully we can achieve big things together," Modiba concluded.
As the MTN8 quarter-finals get underway, the pressure is on Sundowns to prove they can balance their continental pedigree with domestic consistency.
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