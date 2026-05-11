Mamelodi Sundowns star at risk of missing Bafana Bafana's FIFA World Cup squad with preliminary announcement looming

Bathusi Aubaas is facing a race against time to prove his fitness ahead of South Africa’s historic return to the world stage.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder has been a peripheral figure for the Brazilians in recent months, and the latest update from the Chloorkop medical department suggests that his seat on the plane to North America is far from guaranteed.

FIFA regulations dictate that all participating nations must submit a provisional list of 35 players between May 11 and May 14.

With the deadline for the final 26-man squad set for June 1, the window for Aubaas to demonstrate his readiness is rapidly closing.

Bafana Bafana are scheduled to open the tournament against Mexico on June 11, leaving coach Hugo Broos with little room for sentiment regarding unfit players.







