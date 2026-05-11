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Mamelodi Sundowns star at risk of missing Bafana Bafana's FIFA World Cup squad with preliminary announcement looming
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World Cup dreams hanging by a thread
Bathusi Aubaas is facing a race against time to prove his fitness ahead of South Africa’s historic return to the world stage.
The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder has been a peripheral figure for the Brazilians in recent months, and the latest update from the Chloorkop medical department suggests that his seat on the plane to North America is far from guaranteed.
FIFA regulations dictate that all participating nations must submit a provisional list of 35 players between May 11 and May 14.
With the deadline for the final 26-man squad set for June 1, the window for Aubaas to demonstrate his readiness is rapidly closing.
Bafana Bafana are scheduled to open the tournament against Mexico on June 11, leaving coach Hugo Broos with little room for sentiment regarding unfit players.
Lengthy spell on the sidelines
The 29-year-old’s troubles began back in November last year during a high-stakes 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates.
Since that encounter, the former TS Galaxy man has struggled to maintain consistency, largely disappearing from the Sundowns matchday squads for their league commitments.
While there was a brief glimmer of hope when he appeared as a substitute in the Nedbank Cup against Gomora United in February, he has failed to build on that momentum.
The situation remains precarious, according to the Sundowns medical staff.
"We still have Bathusi Aubaas (out injured), doing well in rehab," Sundowns team doctor, Dr. Carl Tabane, told the club's media following their emphatic 7-4 victory over Siwelele FC.
While the assessment was positive in terms of his recovery path, the reality of "rehab" this close to a major tournament usually spells disaster for a player's selection hopes.
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Broos facing midfield selection headache
Aubaas was previously seen as a vital physical presence in the South African engine room, but his lack of regular football at Sundowns has already drawn criticism from some quarters of the fanbase.
Without competitive minutes under his belt, it becomes increasingly difficult for the national team technical staff to justify his inclusion over more active domestic or overseas-based alternatives.
With just a month to go before the opening whistle in Mexico, the pressure is on the Sundowns medical team to get Aubaas back on the pitch.
However, if he fails to make the cut for the 35-man provisional list this week, his World Cup dream will officially be over before it even began.
For now, the midfielder remains in the treatment room, watching the clock tick down on the biggest opportunity of his career.
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What's next for Aubaas?
With Sundowns left with just three matches before the end of the season, Aubaas will be unlikely to recover on time, as Hugo Broos is set to announce his preliminary squad this week.
The Brazilians are left with one league match against TS Galaxy and a two-legged CAF Champions League final against Moroccan side AS FAR.
As a result, the experienced coach will have to look for a replacement for the anchorman.
In the absence of Aubaas, Broos is likely to consider names such as Luke Le Roux, Sipho Mbule, and Masindi Nemtajela to replace the 30-year-old.