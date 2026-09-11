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Mamelodi Sundowns' Siyanda Ndlovu and Miguel Cardoso both name check Manqoba Mngqithi for winger's fast adaption to Chloorkop - 'The analysis of Coach Manqoba is absolutely correct'
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Coach Manqoba was a father also
The transition from Golden Arrows to Mamelodi Sundowns can often be a daunting task for young players, but Siyanda Ndlovu has hit the ground running.
Much of this success has been attributed to the tactical foundations laid by Manqoba Mngqithi, who previously worked with the winger during their time together in Durban.
Reflecting on his integration into the squad, the youngster noted: “I think the type of football they play is the football I had played so much at Golden Arrows under coach Manqoba,” said Ndlovu on Ukhozi FM.
“So, when I arrived there, it wasn’t difficult because it’s almost the same as what I was playing at Arrows and I could click with other players.”
“Coach Manqoba was beyond being a coach, he was a father also,” he added.
“So, in a lot of things he guided us. He would deal with us outside before we got into the field.”
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Where do you think you can be better?
While Ndlovu has primarily featured on the flanks, current head coach Miguel Cardoso is keen to explore the player's potential in multiple attacking roles.
The Portuguese tactician revealed that he gives his players the freedom to identify where they can be most effective on the pitch.
“I didn’t say I like him on the right, I said he likes it more on the right, it was very clear what I said – when he arrived, and for example a player like van Rooyen, we don’t ask him where he wants to play, because that’s not the question,” Cardoso said.
“It’s where he feels he can be better in the positions we have on our pitch – where do you think you can be better? So I don’t put the player in a position that he doesn’t feel confident to play," he said.
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Joy to play
Despite his ability to play across the front line, Ndlovu has expressed a clear preference for operating from the right side. This position allows him to utilize his explosive pace and dribbling ability in one-on-one situations.
Cardoso noted that the player’s self-assessment is a vital part of the club’s tactical planning.
“The first thing that can make a player express himself technically inside the pitch, is that he has joy to play, especially at Sundowns," he said.
"The way we play must be played with a lot of pleasure. So the question is always: where do you feel you can help us more?
"He said, open on the right, I said, ‘uhm, okay’. Remember coach Manqoba speaking about him as a number 10,” he added.
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No10 role
Although the right wing is currently Ndlovu's home, the Sundowns coaching staff believes he possesses the unique skill set required to thrive as a central playmaker.
Cardoso confirmed that the technical team agrees with Mngqithi’s assessment that the player can excel in the number 10 role.
“We know he has potential to play inside. He’s a player that can open spaces but in narrow spaces, he can still dribble, but in open spaces, he’s even better,” Cardoso added.
“The game he used to play at Arrows is a little different than the game he has to play here, but we know what he’s capable of playing inside and outside spaces.
“I think the analysis of Coach Manqoba is absolutely correct, he can play both positions,” Cardoso concluded.
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