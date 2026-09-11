Mamelodi Sundowns' Siyanda Ndlovu and Miguel Cardoso both name check Manqoba Mngqithi for winger's fast adaption to Chloorkop - 'The analysis of Coach Manqoba is absolutely correct'

The transition from Golden Arrows to Mamelodi Sundowns can often be a daunting task for young players, but Siyanda Ndlovu has hit the ground running.

Much of this success has been attributed to the tactical foundations laid by Manqoba Mngqithi, who previously worked with the winger during their time together in Durban.

Reflecting on his integration into the squad, the youngster noted: “I think the type of football they play is the football I had played so much at Golden Arrows under coach Manqoba,” said Ndlovu on Ukhozi FM.

“So, when I arrived there, it wasn’t difficult because it’s almost the same as what I was playing at Arrows and I could click with other players.”

“Coach Manqoba was beyond being a coach, he was a father also,” he added.

“So, in a lot of things he guided us. He would deal with us outside before we got into the field.”



