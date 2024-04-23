Daniel Cardoso of Sekhukhune United and Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Celine Abrahams

Mamelodi Sundowns set new PSL record with victory over Sekhukhune United in crucial Caf Champions League week

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Sekhukhune UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FCSekhukhune UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FC vs EsperanceEsperanceCAF Champions LeagueSekhukhune United vs TS GalaxyTS GalaxyTashreeq MatthewsThapelo Morena

Masandawana maintained their unbeaten record in the PSL with a 2-1 win over Sekhukhune United in Premier Soccer League action on Tuesday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mokwena fielded a makeshift lineup
  • The Brazilians held on for a 2-1 PSL win
  • This victory marked 22 matches unbeaten for the team
Article continues below

Editors' Picks