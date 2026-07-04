Mamelodi Sundowns sensationally hijack Orlando Pirates' deal for Golden Arrows star Siyanda Ndlovu

In what will undoubtedly go down as one of the most controversial and talked-about moves of the 2026/27 transfer window, Mamelodi Sundowns have officially unveiled Siyanda Ndlovu as their newest recruit.

The Brazilians capitalised on a late opportunity to snatch the highly-rated attacker from under the noses of their fierce rivals, Orlando Pirates.

It had previously seemed a formality that Ndlovu would be lining up in the black and white of the Buccaneers this season.

The 22-year-old had even arrived at Mayfair headquarters last week to finalise his relocation to Johannesburg, but a breakdown in negotiations between the club and the player’s representatives paved the way for Masandawana to make their move.







