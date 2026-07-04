Mamelodi Sundowns sensationally hijack Orlando Pirates' deal for Golden Arrows star Siyanda Ndlovu
Sundowns complete stunning transfer hijack
In what will undoubtedly go down as one of the most controversial and talked-about moves of the 2026/27 transfer window, Mamelodi Sundowns have officially unveiled Siyanda Ndlovu as their newest recruit.
The Brazilians capitalised on a late opportunity to snatch the highly-rated attacker from under the noses of their fierce rivals, Orlando Pirates.
It had previously seemed a formality that Ndlovu would be lining up in the black and white of the Buccaneers this season.
The 22-year-old had even arrived at Mayfair headquarters last week to finalise his relocation to Johannesburg, but a breakdown in negotiations between the club and the player’s representatives paved the way for Masandawana to make their move.
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The breakdown of the Pirates deal
Reports indicate that the move to Pirates collapsed at the eleventh hour due to a failure to reach an agreement on personal terms.
While the Soweto giants were confident of securing his signature, the financial package offered did not meet the expectations of the Ndlovu camp, leaving the door ajar for a predatory move from Chloorkop.
Once it became clear that the deal with Buccaneers was off the table, Sundowns acted with lightning speed to convince the KZN-born star to join their project.
The lure of competing for major continental honours and the chance to join a squad already brimming with international talent proved too much for the former Golden Arrows man to turn down.
A major statement of intent for the new season
By securing Ndlovu, Miguel Cardoso’s side has sent a clear message to the rest of the league.
After losing their domestic crown to Pirates last season, Sundowns are clearly intent on reclaiming the Premier Soccer League title while simultaneously defending their prestigious CAF Champions League trophy.
The arrival of such a dynamic player adds layers to an already formidable attacking unit.
Ndlovu, a nominee for the Goal of the Season, voiced his excitement during his official unveiling on Saturday morning.
Speaking briefly on his arrival at Downs, Ndlovu said: “My name is Siyanda Ndlovu, and I’m happy to be yellow.”
He becomes the club's second major acquisition of the window following the arrival of Antonio Van Wyk.
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What Ndlovu brings to the Brazilians
Ndlovu was one of the standout performers in South African football last term, making 31 appearances across all competitions under the guidance of Manqoba Mngqithi at Arrows.
During that period, he established himself as a triple threat on the wing, recording four goals and providing an impressive eight assists for Abafana Bes’thende.
His blistering pace and creative vision are expected to thrive within the tactical framework at Sundowns.
As the 2026/27 season approaches, competition for places in the starting XI will be fiercer than ever, but Ndlovu's ability to take on defenders and decide matches in transitions makes him a vital asset for Cardoso’s star-studded squad.
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