Mamelodi Sundowns scoring machine Brayan Leon fires warning shots to rivals ahead of next season: 'If I scored 15 in half a season, I know I can do much better in a full one'

When Mamelodi Sundowns dipped into the South American market to secure the services of Brayan Leon during the January transfer window, few could have predicted the immediate impact the striker would have on the local game.

Adapting to the physical demands of South African football can take time, but Leon bypassed the transition period entirely, finding the net with relentless regularity under Miguel Cardoso.

Reflecting on his whirlwind introduction to life at Loftus Versfeld, the forward expressed his satisfaction with his contribution so far before jetting off for a well-deserved break.

Speaking to Mamelodi Sundowns Magazine, Leon said: “I am excited to go home and see my family and friends in Colombia. I will rest, recover, and prepare for next season.”