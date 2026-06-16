Mamelodi Sundowns scoring machine Brayan Leon fires warning shots to rivals ahead of next season: 'If I scored 15 in half a season, I know I can do much better in a full one'
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A dream start at Chloorkop
When Mamelodi Sundowns dipped into the South American market to secure the services of Brayan Leon during the January transfer window, few could have predicted the immediate impact the striker would have on the local game.
Adapting to the physical demands of South African football can take time, but Leon bypassed the transition period entirely, finding the net with relentless regularity under Miguel Cardoso.
Reflecting on his whirlwind introduction to life at Loftus Versfeld, the forward expressed his satisfaction with his contribution so far before jetting off for a well-deserved break.
Speaking to Mamelodi Sundowns Magazine, Leon said: “I am excited to go home and see my family and friends in Colombia. I will rest, recover, and prepare for next season.”
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Staggering numbers from the Colombian
The statistics from Leon’s first six months in the yellow and blue of Sundowns are nothing short of remarkable.
Registering 15 goals in just 26 appearances across all competitions, he has effectively solved the club’s search for a clinical edge upfront.
His ability to score headers, long-range strikes, and predatory finishes in the box has turned him into a cult hero among the Masandawana faithful.
Despite his prolific form, the striker remains humble yet hungry for more.
He is clearly not satisfied with being just a half-season wonder, stating: “Next season, I want to score more goals than I did this season.”
With a full pre-season under his belt, the prospect of Leon improving his strike rate is a terrifying thought for opposition defenders across the continent.
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Leon lays down the gauntlet
The Colombian forward is fully aware of the mathematical advantage he will have starting a campaign from matchday one.
His confidence is backed by the blistering start he made in January, and he is now targeting a historic tally for the upcoming season.
Leon’s focus isn't just on individual accolades, however, as he seeks to propel Sundowns to even greater heights in the CAF Champions League and domestic competitions.
“If I scored 15 in half a season, I know I can do much better in a full one," he declared.
"And I want to help the team win more trophies. It is going to be an exciting season for us.”
This statement of intent serves as a clear indication that the Brazilians have no intention of slowing down.
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Preparation for a massive 2026/27 campaign
As Sundowns prepare for a pre-season, Leon is taking the time to recharge his batteries in Bogotá.
The mental and physical refresh in his homeland is seen as a vital component in his bid to return even stronger for what promises to be a gruelling 2026/27 season for the reigning champions.
While the rest of the league takes a break, Leon's words will likely linger in the minds of his opponents.
If the Colombian can maintain his current trajectory, the scoring records in South African football could be under serious threat.
For now, the striker is enjoying his time at home, but his return to Chloorkop will be met with massive expectations and the high probability of many more goals to come.