Mamelodi Sundowns's Ronwen Williams on penalty heroics against AS FAR and the emotion of finally getting the CAF Champions League second star
A deserved triumph for the Brazilians
Sundowns were officially crowned African champions on Sunday night after securing a 2-1 aggregate victory over Moroccan giants AS FAR.
A 1-1 draw in the second leg was enough to seal the title, sparking emotional celebrations among the players and staff who have spent years chasing the continent’s most prestigious prize.
Speaking after the historic achievement, Williams reflected on the difficult road the club has travelled to reach this summit.
“We deserve it. What this team has been through, not only this season, but the last five to six years, knocking on the door every season. Playing non-stop, travelling the continent and not getting over the line,” the 34-year-old goalkeeper said.
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Penalty drama and personal accountability
Despite the joy of victory, Williams remained notably self-critical regarding a major second-half incident.
In the 72nd minute, the captain conceded a penalty following a collision with Youssef El Fahli, though he managed to redeem himself by keeping out Mohamed Hrimat’s subsequent effort from twelve yards. It was a moment of relief, guilt, and gratitude for the experienced keeper.
“I was so disappointed and still disappointed because it was a soft penalty to give from my side,” Williams admitted.
“You don’t want to put your team on the back foot at that time. I think it was the 75th minute and it was a soft penalty for me to concede.
"Me being me, I will be hard on myself for the longest time – even though I saved the penalty, it’s how I am.”
Thanking the Masandawana faithful
The victory marks a defining moment in Williams' career since his high-profile move from SuperSport United.
He was quick to credit the entire club ecosystem, from the technical team to the supporters, who have endured several painful exits in previous campaigns before finally tasting glory once again.
“To the Sundowns technical staff, the players and the Masandawana family who have been with us through the difficulty, thank you for the support,” he added.
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Cementing a continental legacy
By claiming the title, Sundowns have reinforced their status as one of Africa's elite powerhouses.
Williams pointed out that even the criticism from fans played a role in their success.
“We also want to thank the fans for the criticism because we know what we are capable of. We know we are the pillar of South Africa - thank you so much,” he said.
Having finally overcome the hurdles that saw them fall short in recent years, the Brazilians now sit atop the African football mountain.
For Williams, the result was about more than just his individual saves; it was about a collective spirit that refused to break despite the immense pressure of a continental final.