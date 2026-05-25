Mamelodi Sundowns's Ronwen Williams on penalty heroics against AS FAR and the emotion of finally getting the CAF Champions League second star

Sundowns were officially crowned African champions on Sunday night after securing a 2-1 aggregate victory over Moroccan giants AS FAR.

A 1-1 draw in the second leg was enough to seal the title, sparking emotional celebrations among the players and staff who have spent years chasing the continent’s most prestigious prize.

Speaking after the historic achievement, Williams reflected on the difficult road the club has travelled to reach this summit.

“We deserve it. What this team has been through, not only this season, but the last five to six years, knocking on the door every season. Playing non-stop, travelling the continent and not getting over the line,” the 34-year-old goalkeeper said.



