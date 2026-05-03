Mamelodi Sundowns Ronwen Williams on the CAF Champions League lessons learned from last season's final failure - 'The job is not done before getting the job done'

Mamelodi Sundowns are back in the CAF Champions League final, marking the first time the South African giants have reached the competition's summit in back-to-back seasons.

However, the memories of last year's shock aggregate defeat to Pyramids still linger within the camp, serving as both a cautionary tale and a source of motivation for the Tshwane side.

Reflecting on the emotional toll of that defeat after having eliminated favourites Al Ahly in the semi-finals, Williams emphasised the strength required to bounce back.

"It's been amazing, it's not an easy competition.

"It's so difficult, it comes with many challenges that people don't realise, only players and staff that's on the journey know how difficult it is and what you go through and for us to go back-to-back speaks volumes of the character and mentality we have at this wonderful club," Williams told Pitchside With Tabu Peter, as reported by Soccer Laduma.



