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Mamelodi Sundowns Ronwen Williams on the CAF Champions League lessons learned from last season's final failure - 'The job is not done before getting the job done'
- AFP
Overcoming the heartbreak of last season
Mamelodi Sundowns are back in the CAF Champions League final, marking the first time the South African giants have reached the competition's summit in back-to-back seasons.
However, the memories of last year's shock aggregate defeat to Pyramids still linger within the camp, serving as both a cautionary tale and a source of motivation for the Tshwane side.
Reflecting on the emotional toll of that defeat after having eliminated favourites Al Ahly in the semi-finals, Williams emphasised the strength required to bounce back.
"It's been amazing, it's not an easy competition.
"It's so difficult, it comes with many challenges that people don't realise, only players and staff that's on the journey know how difficult it is and what you go through and for us to go back-to-back speaks volumes of the character and mentality we have at this wonderful club," Williams told Pitchside With Tabu Peter, as reported by Soccer Laduma.
- AFP
The danger of underestimating opponents
Last season, many expected Masandawana to breeze past Pyramids after the Egyptian outfit knocked out Orlando Pirates.
Instead, a 1-1 draw at home followed by a 2-1 loss in Egypt saw the trophy slip away.
Williams believes that the perception of an "easy" final was a significant factor in their downfall and insists that the same mistake cannot be made when they face Moroccan side AS FAR.
"Yes, we had so much pain when we lost in the final last year but that gave us new energy and believing that we can go again, we're in the final again, hopefully this time we can add a second star, we can lift that trophy," the shot-stopper continued.
He warned against looking at historical stats or reputations, noting that every team in the final has earned their right to be there through merit.
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Finishing the job for the second star
With Sundowns chasing a second accolade to add to their 2016 triumph, the veteran goalkeeper is calling for total focus until the final whistle.
The Bafana Bafana star is adamant that the squad has matured since their previous failure and understands that the narrative surrounding the match is irrelevant compared to the performance on the pitch.
"You don't take any team for granted. I mean people looked on paper and stats, last year and thought it would be an easy win for us because we're not playing against Al Ahly, Esperance…we can't make the same mistake because we're facing AS FAR.
"I don't know the last time they were in the final but we should not make that mistake again, we learned valuable lessons, we should not think that the job is done before getting the job done," Williams added.
For Masandawana, the mission is clear: ensure the pain of the past is replaced by the celebrations of a second continental crown.
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What comes next for Sundowns
While most teams in the PSL have four more matches to conclude the campaign, Sundowns still have as much as six fixtures to honour.
But focus will be mainly on the CAF Champions League final, with the first leg set for May 16 in Pretoria. However, the Brazilians have three league fixtures lined up before hosting AS FAR.
They will meet Polokwane on Sunday May 3, Kaizer Chiefs on May 6 and Siwelele on May 9.
As Ronwen Williams and Co. are hoping to clinch the continental ultimate, they will not be taking their domestic assignments for granted as well.
In quest of a ninth back-to-back success, it’s far from being a wrap for the log leaders, who must conserve their slim two-point advantage over Orlando Pirates, who are hot on their heels.
Winning their remaining league games is a non-negotiable goal for 'Downs if they want to stay on top until the very end. The same goes for the continental title in that winning their two remaining matches will see them lift the title.