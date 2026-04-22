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Miguel Cardoso and Flemming Berg, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Austin Ditlhobolo

Mamelodi Sundowns risk losing South Africa captain as European club, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates circle

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Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Stellenbosch FC vs Orlando Pirates
Stellenbosch FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Stellenbosch FC

Masandawana are facing a battle to retain a youth international who is free to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice. An English club has registered interest in the talented player, while multiple PSL sides are keeping close tabs on his situation.

  • Kamohelo Mareletse, South Africa, Shimon Kobayashi, Japan, November 2025Bafana Bafana

    Expiring Sundowns contract

    Kamohelo "Thepsie" Mareletse's future at Mamelodi Sundowns is uncertain with his contract set to expire at the end of the current season.

    The 17-year-old midfelder joined Sundowns from Kaizer Chiefs in August 2024 and he has established himself as one of South Africa's top prospets as his stock has risen sharply thanks to standout performances in both local youth and international competitions.

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  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage

    Mounting Interest in Mareletse

    GOAL understands that an unnamed English Championship club is keen to snap up the South Africa under-17 captain, who turns out for Sundowns' under-19 and Diski Challenge sides.

    Thepsie's situation at the Chloorkop-based giants has also drawn attention from Orlando Pirates, Sekhukhune United, and his former club Chiefs.

  • Flemming Berg, Mamelodi Sundowns TDBackpage

    Sundowns offer on the table

    The Tshwane giants have tabled an offer for Mareletse as they attempt to retain his services and ward off interest from rival clubs.

    However, the teenage sensation and his family are still weighing their options, leaving Sundowns in a waiting game ahead of his June deadline.

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  • What is more

    Mareletse is represented by the respected agency Centre Circle, headed by super agent Rob Moore, which could prove influential should overseas opportunities materialise.

    Centre Circle successfully facilitated overseas transfers for the likes of Njabulo Blom (to St. Louis City in MLS), Olwethu Makhanya (to Philadelphia Union in MLS), and Tylon Smith (to Queens Park Rangers in England) over the years.