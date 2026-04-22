Mamelodi Sundowns risk losing South Africa captain as European club, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates circle

Kamohelo "Thepsie" Mareletse's future at Mamelodi Sundowns is uncertain with his contract set to expire at the end of the current season.

The 17-year-old midfelder joined Sundowns from Kaizer Chiefs in August 2024 and he has established himself as one of South Africa's top prospets as his stock has risen sharply thanks to standout performances in both local youth and international competitions.