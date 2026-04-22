Mamelodi Sundowns risk losing South Africa captain as European club, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates circle
- Bafana Bafana
Expiring Sundowns contract
Kamohelo "Thepsie" Mareletse's future at Mamelodi Sundowns is uncertain with his contract set to expire at the end of the current season.
The 17-year-old midfelder joined Sundowns from Kaizer Chiefs in August 2024 and he has established himself as one of South Africa's top prospets as his stock has risen sharply thanks to standout performances in both local youth and international competitions.
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Mounting Interest in Mareletse
GOAL understands that an unnamed English Championship club is keen to snap up the South Africa under-17 captain, who turns out for Sundowns' under-19 and Diski Challenge sides.
Thepsie's situation at the Chloorkop-based giants has also drawn attention from Orlando Pirates, Sekhukhune United, and his former club Chiefs.
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Sundowns offer on the table
The Tshwane giants have tabled an offer for Mareletse as they attempt to retain his services and ward off interest from rival clubs.
However, the teenage sensation and his family are still weighing their options, leaving Sundowns in a waiting game ahead of his June deadline.
What is more
Mareletse is represented by the respected agency Centre Circle, headed by super agent Rob Moore, which could prove influential should overseas opportunities materialise.
Centre Circle successfully facilitated overseas transfers for the likes of Njabulo Blom (to St. Louis City in MLS), Olwethu Makhanya (to Philadelphia Union in MLS), and Tylon Smith (to Queens Park Rangers in England) over the years.