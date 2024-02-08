Mamelodi Sundowns reject Margeman blown away by Bafana Bafana's Afcon run and eyes 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers

Michael Madyira
Grant Margeman, Bafana Bafana, September 2023Backpagepix
South AfricaSuperSport United vs Sekhukhune UnitedSuperSport UnitedSekhukhune UnitedPremier Soccer LeagueSouth Africa vs DR CongoAfrica Cup of NationsDR CongoHugo BroosTeboho MokoenaSphephelo Sithole

SuperSport United United midfielder Grant Margeman has set himself a target of making a return to the national team.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Margeman made Bafana's provisional Afcon squad
  • But he missed out on the final selection
  • He now feels challenged to return to the national team

Editors' Picks