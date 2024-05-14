Peter Shalulile, Lesiba Nku & Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi Sundowns, May 2024Backpagepix
Celine Abrahams

Mamelodi Sundowns’ PSL points record on course after dominant Royal AM victory

The Brazilians secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Thwihli Thwahla in Premier Soccer League action on Tuesday night.

  • Shalulile scores first half stunner
  • Nku shines to double the lead in the second stanza
  • The Brazilians secure a 2-0 win
