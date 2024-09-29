Mamelodi Sundowns' PSL dominance coming to end? Orlando Pirates showing championship credentials as game-changers inspire Soweto giants to late wins - 'Everybody on the bench is ready to die for the team'

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraMamelodi Sundowns' PSL dominance coming to end? Orlando Pirates showing championship credentials as game-changers inspire Soweto giants to late wins - 'Everybody on the bench is ready to die for the team'Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesRichards Bay vs Orlando PiratesRichards BayOrlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch FCStellenbosch FCMTN 8 CupJ. RiveiroFor a second successive match, the Buccaneers had a player coming off the bench making a huge impact.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPirates beat Richards Bay 1-0Dlamini came off the bench to separate the two teamsRiveiro comments on the impact of his subsFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below