Mamelodi Sundowns poised for European pre-season to prepare for the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League season and defence of their CAF Champions League crown
- AFP
The road to Austria begins at Chloorkop
The Brazilians are set to officially kick off their preparations for the 2026/27 campaign next month.
Players and technical staff have been ordered to report to the club’s Chloorkop headquarters at the beginning of July.
This initial phase will focus on assessing the squad's physical standing following the off-season break.
The first few days will be dedicated to rigorous medical evaluations.
"The players are returning for pre-season training on Wednesday, next week, 1st July," the source confirmed to Soccer Laduma.
"They will go for tests before starting physical training. After two weeks of training, they will go for training camp in Austria, where they will also play a friendly game.”
- Backpage
European giants await Masandawana
After a two-week conditioning block on home soil, Sundowns will board a flight to Austria for an elite training camp.
The centerpiece of this European sojourn is a blockbuster friendly against RB Salzburg, scheduled for July 18.
This fixture serves as a vital barometer for the South African champions as they test themselves against top-tier tactical opposition.
The match offers a fascinating quick-fire rematch between the two organisations.
On May 29, the Tshwane giants beat German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig 3-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.
Replicating that result on European soil would send a massive statement to their domestic and continental rivals ahead of the new season.
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Balancing domestic and continental ambitions
The decision to head to Austria underlines the club's ambition to remain the benchmark for professional football in Africa.
With the 2026/27 season expected to be one of the most demanding in recent memory, the technical team is prioritising high-altitude training and world-class facilities to sharpen the squad’s tactical execution.
Sundowns will be defending their status as kings of the continent while aiming to maintain their stranglehold on the Premier Soccer League.
By facing top opposition during their travels, the technical team hopes to integrate new tactical ideas and ensure the players are battle-hardened and ready for the rigours of both the PSL and the CAF Champions League.
- AFP
Transfer speculation looms over camp
While the focus remains on the training pitch, the club is also navigating a period of intense transfer speculation.
High-profile stars like Teboho Mokoena continue to attract interest from the Saudi Pro League, while the club is reportedly monitoring fresh talent to bolster its ranks.
Strengthening the squad while the team is in Europe will be a key priority for the Sporting Director after already securing the services of Antonio van Wyk from SV Ried.
The Brazilians are also keeping an eye on youth development, with reports suggesting interest from England in several of their rising stars.
As the squad prepares to depart for Austria, the management will be working behind the scenes to ensure the roster is settled and ready to chase silverware on all fronts when the 2026/27 season officially gets underway.