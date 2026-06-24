Mamelodi Sundowns poised for European pre-season to prepare for the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League season and defence of their CAF Champions League crown

The Brazilians are set to officially kick off their preparations for the 2026/27 campaign next month.

Players and technical staff have been ordered to report to the club’s Chloorkop headquarters at the beginning of July.

This initial phase will focus on assessing the squad's physical standing following the off-season break.

The first few days will be dedicated to rigorous medical evaluations.

"The players are returning for pre-season training on Wednesday, next week, 1st July," the source confirmed to Soccer Laduma.

"They will go for tests before starting physical training. After two weeks of training, they will go for training camp in Austria, where they will also play a friendly game.”