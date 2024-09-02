'Mamelodi Sundowns players don't want to play for Mngqithi! But he is right man for the job & even Mosimane struggled to win MTN8' - Fans

A section of supporters believe the Masandawana tactician needs to have players who can deliver under him as opposed to the current crop.

Mamelodi Sundowns were recently knocked out of the MTN8 by Carling Knockout Champions Stellenbosch.

It was a blow to coach Manqoba Mngqithi who had hoped to go all the way and win the annual tournament.

A section of South African fans believe the former AmaZulu tactician is the right person for the Brazilians, but he needs time to deliver. Some claim players are not ready to deliver under him.

Have a look at their opinions as sampled by GOAL.