Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Durban City and the best statistical Premier Soccer League teams of the 2026/27 season
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Average possession
Average possession is the percentage of total game time in which a club is in possession of the ball anywhere on the pitch.
No surprise then that notorious ball hoggers Mamelodi Sundowns top this list with 67.6% possession.
What is a surprise is that Khalil Ben Youssef's Durban City are their nearest challengers with 59% and that in this particular Soweto Derby Kaizer Chiefs [56.8%] beat Orlando Pirates [54.8%] into third.
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Shots on target per match
The average number of shots a team has had on target is arrived at by dividing the total number of shots by the number of games played.
Pirates top this one with an average of 6.4 per match with a shot conversion rate of 16.4%. Sundowns are a close second with an average of 6.3 shots on target per match [conversion rate 14.1%] and Cheifs sneak past City [5.2] into third with a 5.3 average and a shot conversion rate of 14.8%, which is better than Sundowns.
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Accurate passes per match
Again, this is an average where the total number of accurate passes is divided by the number of matches played.
Of course, Sundowns are way out in front with a Barcelona-esque average of 582 accurate passes per match.
Chiefs [437] are a distant second and Pirates [418] third but the major shock of this category is newly promoted Milford FC sitting in fourth with a 400 average.
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Accurate crosses per match
Getting the ball wide and crossing onto the head of a big striker is how the teams outside the Big Three tend to operate so finding Golden Arrows top the list with 6.2 accurate crosses per match is no surprise, with Durban City [5.2] in second and TS Galaxy [5.0] in third.
The first of the Big Three on this list is Pirates in seventh [4.0] showing that Abdeslam Ouaddou's team is able to mix it up when in pursuit of a goal.
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Touches in opposition box
This is not an average category but rather a total from all the matches played so far. Again, having Sundowns [228] top of this list is what you would expect from a team that dominates possession and creates a lot of chances.
How that explains Siwelele [131] in second is anyone's guess. Perhaps they pulled the trigger on Lehlohonolo Seema too soon?
Pirates are third with 126, Durban City fourth with 123 and Chiefs are fifth with 118.
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xG [expected goals] conceded
Again this is a total rather than an average and inidcates the total number of goals a team was expected to concede given the chances they had against them over all their matches.
A big surprise then that Chiefs have the best numbers here [4.0] despite leaking seven goals. The calls for Brandon Petersen to be dropped seem justified.
Durban City are the next best side at keeping sights of their goal to a minimum with 4.3 xG, Pirates are third [5.2], Sekhukhune United are fourth [5.3] and Sundowns early season leaky defence sees them fifth [5.5].
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Tackles per match
You would expect this average category to feature teams in mid-to-lower table positions as they need to make more tackles on average in a match.
That expectation would be correct apart from the team with the highest average of them all, Pirates with 23 tackles per match, a figure that shows the reigning champions put as much emphasis on reclaiming the ball as they do on using it when they have it.
Gavin Hunt's Stellenbosch make their first appearance in second with 18.3 average, Chippa United third with 17.8 and Sekhukhune fourth with 17.0.
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Clearances per match
A clearance is essentially when the defender boots the ball away either up field or out of play. Teams that do a lot of defending will top this average and so it comes to pass with Polokwane City [36.2] on top, followed by Sekhukhune [30.5] and Durban City [29.5].
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Fouls per match
The question everyone wants answered... which is the dirtiest team in the league, more likely to foul an opponent than score a goal?
And the winner is... Kruger United with an average of 18.3 fouls per game, meaning a Village Boy is making a foul every 4-and-a-half minutes in a match.
TS Galaxy and Polokwane City are tied second on 14.5 fouls per match and the worst culprits amongst the Big Three? Sundowns in sixth with an average of 12.4 fouls per game.
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Saves per match
And lastly, as they're always last, one for the goalkeepers. This one is the average number of saves a club's keeper needs to make in a match.
Chippa's keeper Stanley Nwabali has been the busiest in the league with an average of 4.0 saves per game, followed by Kruger United and Arrows tied on 3.5.
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