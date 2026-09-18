Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Durban City and the best statistical Premier Soccer League teams of the 2026/27 season

Average possession is the percentage of total game time in which a club is in possession of the ball anywhere on the pitch.

No surprise then that notorious ball hoggers Mamelodi Sundowns top this list with 67.6% possession.

What is a surprise is that Khalil Ben Youssef's Durban City are their nearest challengers with 59% and that in this particular Soweto Derby Kaizer Chiefs [56.8%] beat Orlando Pirates [54.8%] into third.