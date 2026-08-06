Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Durban City discover their CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round fates
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Mamelodi Sundowns - CAF Champions League
As the champions and highest ranked team in the competition, Sundowns have a first preliminary round bye.
The Pretoria club will face the first round winners of the matches between Angola's Wiliete SC and Seychelles' Foresters FC in the second preliminary round, with the first leg played away on the weekend of 16–18 October 2026 and the second leg at home on 23-25 October 2026.
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Orlando Pirates - CAF Champions League
The Buccaneers were drawn against Mauritian Premier League champions La Cure Waves who are making their debut in this competition.
The first leg will be played on the weekend of 4–6 September 2026 with the second leg due on 11–13 September 2026.
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Kaizer Chiefs - CAF Confederation Cup
Chiefs qualified for a bye into the second round of the preliminary rounds and will face either Zambia's Red Arrows FC or Burundi's FC Rouge in the 2nd Preliminary Round with the first leg due to be played 16–18 October and second leg 23–25 October 2026.
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Durban City - CAF Confederation Cup
The Citizens enter the 1st Preliminary Round fixtures of the competition with the first leg due to be played 4–6 September 2026, and second leg on 11–13 September and will face Burundian club Rukinzo FC with the first leg at home, and the second leg Bujumbura.
CAF Dates for 2026/27
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