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Teboho Mokoena Themba Zwane Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League trophyBackpagepix
Steve Blues

Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Durban City discover their CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round fates

CAF Champions League
CAF Confederations Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
Kaizer Chiefs
Durban City

South Africa's participating clubs discovered their opponents in the preliminary rounds of continental competition for the 2026-2027 season after the draw ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

  • Teboho Mokoena Mamelodi Sundowns Khalid Ait Ouarkhane AS FARBackpagepix

    Mamelodi Sundowns - CAF Champions League

    As the champions and highest ranked team in the competition, Sundowns have a first preliminary round bye.

    The Pretoria club will face the first round winners of the matches between Angola's Wiliete SC and Seychelles' Foresters FC in the second preliminary round, with the first leg played away on the weekend of 16–18 October 2026 and the second leg at home on 23-25 October 2026.

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  • Oswin Appollis, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Camren Dansin Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Orlando Pirates - CAF Champions League

    The Buccaneers were drawn against Mauritian Premier League champions La Cure Waves who are making their debut in this competition.

    The first leg will be played on the weekend of 4–6 September 2026 with the second leg due on 11–13 September 2026.

  • Kaizer Chiefs celebrateBackpagepix

    Kaizer Chiefs - CAF Confederation Cup

    Chiefs qualified for a bye into the second round of the preliminary rounds and will face either Zambia's Red Arrows FC or Burundi's FC Rouge in the 2nd Preliminary Round with the first leg due to be played 16–18 October and second leg 23–25 October 2026.

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  • Kyle Jurgens Durban CityBackpagepix

    Durban City - CAF Confederation Cup

    The Citizens enter the 1st Preliminary Round fixtures of the competition with the first leg due to be played 4–6 September 2026, and second leg on 11–13 September and will face Burundian club Rukinzo FC with the first leg at home, and the second leg Bujumbura.

  • CAF Dates for 2026/27