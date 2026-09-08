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Steve Blues

Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu clean up as the first PSL monthly player, coach and goal award winners revealed

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
AmaZulu FC
B. Leon
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs AmaZulu FC
Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC
T. Ngwenya
A. Ouaddou
Milford FC
AmaZulu FC vs Orlando Pirates
Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates
Chippa United
Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune United

The judging panel had their work cut out for them as every category was fiercely contested but in the end the winners' qualities shone through and the awards were decided with a mix of familiar and unexpected faces amongst the winners.

  • Goal of the Month

    An absolute screamer from Brayan Leon in Sundowns entertaining 5-2 win over AmaZulu, beating out competition from teammate Teboho Mokoena and Siwelele’s Vincent Pule.



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  • Player of the month

    With five goals and an assist in just four matches, AmaZulu FC striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya was the worthy winner of the Betway Premiership Player of the Month in August, beating TS Galaxy’s Victor Letsoalo and Orlando Pirates defender Lebone Seema to the accolade.



  • Coach of the Month

    Orlando Pirates' Abdeslam Ouaddou was named Coach of the Month for August after going unbeaten (P4 W3 D1 L0) while his team scored eight goals and only conceded one.



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  • Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya AmaZuluBackpagepix

    What's next?

    The September awards will be an unlikely target for Orlando Pirates as they are focused on continental competition and only have three league matches in this month, although they did win the first one 4-0 against Kruger United already.

    AmaZulu FC striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya has surely now caught the attention of defenders across the league who will be making special individual plans to try and halt his incredible goal scoring rate.

    For Leon, he will be more focused on raising the number of goals he is scoring, rather than the quality, as he seeks to repeat the exploits of last season where he scored 10 goals in just 15 league matches after his January move to Chloorkop.