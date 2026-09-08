Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu clean up as the first PSL monthly player, coach and goal award winners revealed

The September awards will be an unlikely target for Orlando Pirates as they are focused on continental competition and only have three league matches in this month, although they did win the first one 4-0 against Kruger United already.

AmaZulu FC striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya has surely now caught the attention of defenders across the league who will be making special individual plans to try and halt his incredible goal scoring rate.

For Leon, he will be more focused on raising the number of goals he is scoring, rather than the quality, as he seeks to repeat the exploits of last season where he scored 10 goals in just 15 league matches after his January move to Chloorkop.