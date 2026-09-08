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Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu clean up as the first PSL monthly player, coach and goal award winners revealed
Goal of the Month
An absolute screamer from Brayan Leon in Sundowns entertaining 5-2 win over AmaZulu, beating out competition from teammate Teboho Mokoena and Siwelele’s Vincent Pule.
Player of the month
With five goals and an assist in just four matches, AmaZulu FC striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya was the worthy winner of the Betway Premiership Player of the Month in August, beating TS Galaxy’s Victor Letsoalo and Orlando Pirates defender Lebone Seema to the accolade.
Coach of the Month
Orlando Pirates' Abdeslam Ouaddou was named Coach of the Month for August after going unbeaten (P4 W3 D1 L0) while his team scored eight goals and only conceded one.
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What's next?
The September awards will be an unlikely target for Orlando Pirates as they are focused on continental competition and only have three league matches in this month, although they did win the first one 4-0 against Kruger United already.
AmaZulu FC striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya has surely now caught the attention of defenders across the league who will be making special individual plans to try and halt his incredible goal scoring rate.
For Leon, he will be more focused on raising the number of goals he is scoring, rather than the quality, as he seeks to repeat the exploits of last season where he scored 10 goals in just 15 league matches after his January move to Chloorkop.
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