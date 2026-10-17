Mamelodi Sundowns' new recruit Wandile Dube makes heartfelt promises to fans - 'I will show why the club brought me'

Mamelodi Sundowns are never far from the headlines when it comes to ambitious recruitment, and the deadline-day acquisition of Wandile Dube was no exception.

The 22-year-old centre-back arrived at the Tshwane giants during the final moments of the transfer window, joining a squad that is already brimming with international talent and experienced campaigners.

Despite the fierce competition for places in Miguel Cardoso's backline, Dube remains steadfast in his belief that he can make a significant impact at the club.

The move has inevitably drawn scrutiny from observers who wonder if a young defender can secure regular minutes in a team chasing multiple trophies, including the Betway Premiership and continental honours.







