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Mamelodi Sundowns' new recruit Wandile Dube makes heartfelt promises to fans - 'I will show why the club brought me'
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Dube arrives with a point to prove
Mamelodi Sundowns are never far from the headlines when it comes to ambitious recruitment, and the deadline-day acquisition of Wandile Dube was no exception.
The 22-year-old centre-back arrived at the Tshwane giants during the final moments of the transfer window, joining a squad that is already brimming with international talent and experienced campaigners.
Despite the fierce competition for places in Miguel Cardoso's backline, Dube remains steadfast in his belief that he can make a significant impact at the club.
The move has inevitably drawn scrutiny from observers who wonder if a young defender can secure regular minutes in a team chasing multiple trophies, including the Betway Premiership and continental honours.
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Hitting back at the doubters
Responding to suggestions that he might find himself surplus to requirements or stuck on the bench, Dube spoke candidly about his mental approach.
“That is not even on my mind because people are like that; they don’t want to believe in people,” Dube said on Prime Time Sports on Ukhozi FM, as translated by iDiski Times.
“Having taken this decision, I sat down and thought I mustn’t listen to what people say.
"I thought I was going to be able to get game time because I know myself.”
These words reflect a player who is mature beyond his years and possesses the mental fortitude required to survive in the high-pressure environment of South African football's elite.
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A direct message to the Yellow Nation
The relationship between players and Sundowns' faithful is often built on trust and performance.
“To the supporters, I’d like to encourage them to continue supporting us, and also they must wait and expect me to get my chance,” Dube added.
By addressing the fans directly, he is attempting to build a rapport even before he has kicked a ball in a competitive match.
This proactive approach suggests a player who is not just looking to fill a spot in the squad but wants to become a fan favourite at Loftus Versfeld.
The supporters are notoriously demanding, but they appreciate players who show genuine commitment to the badge.
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Vowing to justify the Chloorkop move
Dube’s confidence rests on a promise to the club’s management and fans: he will prove he belongs.
The defender is adamant that his signing was not a mistake and that his performances will eventually reflect the reasoning behind the club's decision to bring him in on deadline day. He is motivated by the desire to bring joy to the stands and to repay the faith shown in him by Cardoso and the technical team.
“I will also show why the club brought me; I will show them. I promise to make them happy,” Dube concluded in his interview.
With the Brazilians competing on several fronts, including the CAF Champions League, the opportunity for Dube to fulfil this vow is likely just around the corner.
If he can translate this off-field confidence into commanding on-field displays, Sundowns may have found another defensive gem to bolster their pursuit of silverware.
Only time will tell if Dube can turn his words into reality and become a cornerstone of the defense.
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