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Mamelodi Sundowns' Miguel Cardoso makes shock CAF Champions League allegations after 'wide-angled video' of Kaizer Chiefs match delivered to AS FAR - 'I know because someone saw'
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Strategic footage delivered to Moroccan rivals
In the wake of Mamelodi Sundowns' high-scoring 7-4 victory over Siwelele at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium, Miguel Cardoso turned his attention toward the upcoming continental showpiece.
Rather than focusing on his side's attacking prowess, the head coach dropped a bombshell regarding tactical security, alleging that wide-angled video of their match against Kaizer Chiefs was leaked to AS FAR.
Cardoso was direct in his accusations, suggesting that the integrity of the scouting process had been compromised.
"I can tell you one thing, people might not accept what I’m going to say but I know that AS FAR, on the following day we played against Kaizer Chiefs had a wide-angled video from our game… delivered," he told SuperSport TV.
He doubled down on the claim when questioned about his sources, stating firmly: "I know because someone saw. So we are fighting against a lot of things but we are strong enough to deal everything."
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Sundowns boss feels lack of support
The allegations come at a period of high tension for Masandawana, who are juggling a tense, tight, domestic title race with the pressure of a major African final.
Cardoso again expressed frustration at the scheduling and the perceived lack of assistance from football authorities in South Africa as they prepare for the biggest game of their lives next week.
“We are in a very uncomfortable situation when you have to think that after that match in four days, we will be playing one of the most important games that can be played as a footballer or in a coach or a club’s life,” Cardoso explained.
He did not mince his words regarding the pressures facing the club, adding, “And we don’t feel any support for it.”
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Resilience in an 'abnormal' season
Despite the brewing storm, Cardoso remains confident in the mental fortitude of his squad.
He compared the current campaign to previous years, noting that the 2025/26 season has been an uphill battle compared to the relative ease of past domestic dominance.
The Portuguese coach has previously spoken about winning under "normal or abnormal" circumstances, and he believes this season falls into the latter category.
“Last year was a season completely different from this one – this season was a walk in the park for some of our opponents.
"We have been fighting like big, big men, with a lot of commitment, with a lot of will to overcome difficulties, and we will continue until the limit of our strengths,” Cardoso noted.
He concluded by praising his team's character: “I feel privileged to be here, to be coach of this team, this group of players that are very resilient and find energy when there’s nothing to gift – they are magnificent and I’m proud of that.”
- AFP
What comes next?
There is sure to be a furious reaction from the Moroccan side who are already up in arms over the appointment of controversial AFCON final referee Jean-Jacques Ndala to take charge of the first leg of the CAF Champions League final at Loftus Versfeld next weekend.
For Cardoso and his squad though, it is time to blank out all the external noise and focus on the tasks at hand.
They must conclude their domestic season with a win over TS Galaxy on Tuesday evening and hope Orlando Pirates trip up in their two remaining fixtures.
Then all attention must shift to attaining the second star the club desires over all other recognition.