Mamelodi Sundowns' Miguel Cardoso makes shock CAF Champions League allegations after 'wide-angled video' of Kaizer Chiefs match delivered to AS FAR - 'I know because someone saw'

In the wake of Mamelodi Sundowns' high-scoring 7-4 victory over Siwelele at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium, Miguel Cardoso turned his attention toward the upcoming continental showpiece.

Rather than focusing on his side's attacking prowess, the head coach dropped a bombshell regarding tactical security, alleging that wide-angled video of their match against Kaizer Chiefs was leaked to AS FAR.

Cardoso was direct in his accusations, suggesting that the integrity of the scouting process had been compromised.

"I can tell you one thing, people might not accept what I’m going to say but I know that AS FAR, on the following day we played against Kaizer Chiefs had a wide-angled video from our game… delivered," he told SuperSport TV.

He doubled down on the claim when questioned about his sources, stating firmly: "I know because someone saw. So we are fighting against a lot of things but we are strong enough to deal everything."



