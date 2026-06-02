Mamelodi Sundowns' Miguel Cardoso looks back on highs and lows of the 2025/26 season – ‘There's nothing that takes the star out of your shirt'
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Continental glory vs domestic disappointment
Mamelodi Sundowns experienced a season of extreme contrasts, culminating in their second CAF Champions League title within a decade.
While the victory over AS FAR in the final secured their status as kings of the continent, the domestic landscape was less kind to the Brazilians, who saw Orlando Pirates clinch the league title following Masandawana's 3-2 defeat to TS Galaxy in their final league match.
"I think we could've done more in terms of results, when you look back at the season, we have to understand we had difficult moments but I would like remind everybody that we lost two competitions on penalties, the first two cups we lost was on penalties and when we lose on penalties," Cardoso said on The Pitchside Podcast.
The season was a high-stakes gamble that ultimately paid off with the most prestigious trophy in African club football, even if the cabinet felt slightly bare elsewhere.
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The toll of a congested schedule
Cardoso pointed toward a relentless fixture list and injury woes as primary factors for the club's inability to maintain their stranglehold on South African football.
The coach highlighted the physical demands placed on his squad during the business end of the season, which saw them balancing deep runs in multiple knockout competitions alongside their continental ambitions.
"Our championship, I don't want to go deeper, because we know what happened throughout the season, how we were aggressed, played seven matches in 21 days, throughout those matches we lost players who could've kept us in the championship," the Sundowns boss explained.
The fatigue clearly took its toll, as the club suffered early exits in the MTN8, Carling Knockout, and the Nedbank Cup, often falling at the hands of teams like Marumo Gallants and TS Galaxy.
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Legacy and the second star
Despite the domestic setbacks, the significance of adding a second star to the Sundowns jersey cannot be overstated.
Cardoso was quick to remind critics that while league titles are won and lost annually, the prestige of being champions of Africa provides a permanent upgrade to the club's heritage and standing in the global game.
"But it's also important to look at the bright side of the moon, it's one championship we broke record after record last season, the records of the league are almost [all] in our hands, we have our names there.
"We have to be grateful of what God has given us and to finish with this thing that everybody pursued for ten years, is the sensation that we did something important.
"I don't know if it was [Khuliso] Mudau who said, 'As much as the championship can be won, there's nothing that takes the star out of your shirt', the logos can change but the star will always be there," the Portuguese coach added.
A hero's return to Portugal
Following the conclusion of the gruelling campaign, Cardoso has returned to his homeland for some well-deserved rest.
His achievements with Sundowns have not gone unnoticed in Europe, as evidenced by the rapturous reception he received upon touching down in his native country to begin his off-season break.
Cardoso is currently back in Portugal, where he received a heroes' welcome at the airport in Porto upon his arrival on Sunday.
As he recharges, the speculation surrounding his future and the next steps for the Brazilians will likely intensify, but for now, the coach is focused on celebrating the historic continental triumph that defined his season.
Watch the full interview