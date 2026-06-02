Mamelodi Sundowns' Miguel Cardoso looks back on highs and lows of the 2025/26 season – ‘There's nothing that takes the star out of your shirt'

Mamelodi Sundowns experienced a season of extreme contrasts, culminating in their second CAF Champions League title within a decade.

While the victory over AS FAR in the final secured their status as kings of the continent, the domestic landscape was less kind to the Brazilians, who saw Orlando Pirates clinch the league title following Masandawana's 3-2 defeat to TS Galaxy in their final league match.

"I think we could've done more in terms of results, when you look back at the season, we have to understand we had difficult moments but I would like remind everybody that we lost two competitions on penalties, the first two cups we lost was on penalties and when we lose on penalties," Cardoso said on The Pitchside Podcast.

The season was a high-stakes gamble that ultimately paid off with the most prestigious trophy in African club football, even if the cabinet felt slightly bare elsewhere.