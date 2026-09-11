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Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Kingsley Kobo

Mamelodi Sundowns' Miguel Cardoso frustrated by FIFA Intercontinental Cup impact of Chippa United venue change – ‘They always say I speak about the opponent’

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Chippa United
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Al Ahli
Al Ahli
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
M. Cardoso
Siwelele

The Brazilians tactician has voiced his deep frustration following a late change of venue for their upcoming Premier Soccer League clash against Chilli Boys. The Portuguese manager believes the switch from Gqeberha to East London has seriously compromised the club’s preparations for their high-stakes FIFA Intercontinental Cup commitment.

  • Iqraam Rayners Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Cardoso frustrated by logistical hurdles

    Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has expressed his significant displeasure regarding the late decision to move Saturday's encounter against Chippa United from Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to Buffalo City Stadium.

    The change has presented a logistical nightmare for the African reigning champions, who are currently balancing domestic dominance with their aspirations on the global stage.

    “It’s very tricky for me because I’m highly criticised when I speak about things that I think will take the game to another level in SA,” Cardoso explained during a media briefing, per Sowetan.

    “I don’t want to speak because people always say I speak about the opponents, about the other teams we play against, the other teams we fight for trophies.

    "They always say I speak about the opponent.”


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  • Teboho Mokoena Fawaaz Basadien Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Impact on Intercontinental Cup prep

    The primary concern for the Sundowns technical team is the knock-on effect this relocation has on their recovery schedule ahead of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup clash against Al-Ahli Saudi.

    Cardoso detailed how the lack of available flights from East London has forced a total revision of their training program.

    “You know why? Because when the venue was changed, we cannot travel on the same day back and we cannot travel in the morning on the following day,” Cardoso lamented.

    “We have only a flight because there were not seats available at 5pm in the afternoon."

    "But I just want you to understand that we have a trip planned to fly, to play [in Gqeberha]."

    "I just want you to understand that the change of venue clearly disrupts our preparations for the international cup,” he said.


  • Kutlwano Letlhaku, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Chasing a nine-point lead

    Despite the off-field distractions, Masandawana remain the dominant force in the Betway Premiership.

    Following a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Siwelele at Loftus Versfeld, Sundowns currently sit top of the log with 19 points from seven matches.

    They hold a six-point advantage over rivals Orlando Pirates, though the Buccaneers possess two games in hand.

    The Sundowns boss has been forced into heavy rotation to manage the squad's heavy workload, having already navigated seven fixtures in the early weeks of the campaign.

    While the logistical changes have frustrated Cardoso, he was quick to praise his side's performance in their midweek victory.


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  • Mamelodi Sundowns fansBackpagepix

    Keeping standards amid challenges

    Cardoso concluded by asserting that his team would not use the venue change as an excuse for any potential slip-up on the pitch.

    While he expressed concerns about the playing surface at Buffalo City Stadium, he maintained that the team's professional standards remain non-negotiable.

    “By allowing this change of venue or not putting us on a venue where we can travel, we are not given the right conditions to prepare the match,” Cardoso reiterated during his final thoughts on the matter.

    “We will do our best and we will fight with all we have and we will always be ready."

    "The last memories we have there are good and I hope to find a beautiful pitch."

    "We will play the best we can in the condition we have.”


Premier Soccer League
Chippa United crest
Chippa United
CHI
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL