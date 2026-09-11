Mamelodi Sundowns' Miguel Cardoso frustrated by FIFA Intercontinental Cup impact of Chippa United venue change – ‘They always say I speak about the opponent’

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has expressed his significant displeasure regarding the late decision to move Saturday's encounter against Chippa United from Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to Buffalo City Stadium.

The change has presented a logistical nightmare for the African reigning champions, who are currently balancing domestic dominance with their aspirations on the global stage.

“It’s very tricky for me because I’m highly criticised when I speak about things that I think will take the game to another level in SA,” Cardoso explained during a media briefing, per Sowetan.

“I don’t want to speak because people always say I speak about the opponents, about the other teams we play against, the other teams we fight for trophies.

"They always say I speak about the opponent.”



