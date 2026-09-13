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Mamelodi Sundowns' Miguel Cardoso blasts 'horrible conditions' after last-gasp draw with Chippa United - 'It was more a fight game than a football'
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Fans deserve better
The Betway Premiership champions found themselves in a difficult battle against the Chilli Boys, eventually requiring a last-minute intervention to avoid a shock defeat. However, Cardoso was far from impressed with the environment in which the match was contested, suggesting that the facilities were not up to the standard required for top-flight professional football.
Speaking to SuperSport after the final whistle, a frustrated Cardoso said: “Look, these fans deserve they something different. It’s like you invite them to their home and then give them nothing to it.
"Horrible, horrible conditions to play football and remember that after the World Cup South Africa said that they want to reverse distance from Morocco.
"Well, not with this conditions- the distance from Morocco increase more and more because Morocco understood the conditions to play football, bring better game, increase the level of the players and allow the national teams to become better," he said.
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Pitso's job more difficult
Cardoso further highlighted what he perceives as an inconsistency in scheduling, noting that other title contenders have not been subjected to the same conditions. Orlando Pirates, for instance, played their away fixture against Chippa United at the more modern Kings Park Stadium in Durban.
“It’s a hell of a job for Pitso Mosimane to do in the future if the players, the best teams to play in these pitches, it’s not proper to play football," Cardoso continued.
"We made our best, we fought with all the conditions we had. I think we were committed with the intentions to take three points from here and for sure in the end we are rewarded. But the reward came very late considering how the boys played during the match,” he added.
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Who else will play here?
The Portuguese manager suggested that the choice of venue was a deliberate attempt to stifle Sundowns' expansive style of play.
He pointed out that the dimensions and quality of the pitch played right into the hands of a team looking to defend deeply and disrupt the rhythm of the game.
“Let’s see because the best teams that didn’t play here are competing with us and let’s see where the other one will play because at the moment, we’re just the only one from the top that play here," he said.
Unfair to lose a match like this
While Antonio van Wyk’s late equaliser saved a point for the Brazilians, the manager remained adamant that the result did not reflect the balance of play. Despite the difficult circumstances, he praised his players for their commitment but lamented the fact that they were unable to secure all three points in a game that he felt they dominated in terms of intent.
Reflecting on the final scoreline, Cardoso concluded: “It was more a fight game than a football, the way it should’ve been played. But I understand the arrogance of who wants to defend and who wants to close the spaces. But late with a little bit of a reward which is absolutely unfair, it’s already unfair to get a draw.
"It would be absolutely unfair to lose a match like this,” Cardoso said.
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