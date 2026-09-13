Mamelodi Sundowns' Miguel Cardoso blasts 'horrible conditions' after last-gasp draw with Chippa United - 'It was more a fight game than a football'

The Betway Premiership champions found themselves in a difficult battle against the Chilli Boys, eventually requiring a last-minute intervention to avoid a shock defeat. However, Cardoso was far from impressed with the environment in which the match was contested, suggesting that the facilities were not up to the standard required for top-flight professional football.

Speaking to SuperSport after the final whistle, a frustrated Cardoso said: “Look, these fans deserve they something different. It’s like you invite them to their home and then give them nothing to it.

"Horrible, horrible conditions to play football and remember that after the World Cup South Africa said that they want to reverse distance from Morocco.

"Well, not with this conditions- the distance from Morocco increase more and more because Morocco understood the conditions to play football, bring better game, increase the level of the players and allow the national teams to become better," he said.



