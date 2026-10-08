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Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise on decision to stay despite lack of game-time: 'They take good care of me'
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A career built on loyalty in Tshwane
In an age where modern professionals typically demand a transfer the moment they drop down the pecking order, Sphelele Mkhulise stands as a rare symbol of loyalty at Mamelodi Sundowns.
The midfielder, a product of the Chloorkop youth system who earned his senior stripes during Pitso Mosimane’s tenure, continues to embody the heart of the Brazilians' culture regardless of his standing in the starting lineup.
Now 30, the KwaZulu-Natal native has reached a veteran status where most peers would be prioritizing guaranteed minutes elsewhere.
The motivation behind the new contract
Mkhulise has explained that extending his stay with the Betway Premiership heavyweights was an effortless resolution.
Despite the constant whirlwind of rumours surrounding top-tier talents, the midfield maestro maintained that the unique culture fostered at Chloorkop ensured the negotiation process was entirely seamless.
In a candid discussion quoted on iDiski Times, the academy graduate detailed the profound emotional bond he shares with the Brazilians.
“It’s because I’m happy here; they take good care of me. And I’m in a happy place,” Mkhulise stated.
“It’s like I’m home here, so for me to sign a new contract, it was like a no-brainer. So I didn’t even think twice; I’m happy here.”
"And what’s kept me going for so long, I think it all starts from the leadership; they inspire us."
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Inspiring leadership at Chloorkop
The secret behind Mkhulise’s longevity at Chloorkop lies in the elite environment fostered by Sundowns top brass.
Rather than resting on his laurels, the experienced engine-room operator thrives on the relentless internal competition, fuelled by a club-wide mandate for professionalism that trickles down from the boardroom to the training pitch.
“We have the greatest leadership in the country.
"So they keep us motivated to do well each and every day. To wake up in the morning and come here.
"And to work hard and to do well because we don’t want to disappoint them. So that’s what’s kept me going for so long.”
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What's next for Mkhulise?
With the 2026/27 season heating up, Mkhulise will be looking for improved fortunes to get more regular game time.
So far this season, the 30-year-old has featured in six appearances across all competitions and scored two goals.
Mkhulise will be looking to form part of the matchday squad for Sundowns in the mouth-watering MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates this coming weekend at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
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