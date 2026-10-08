Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise on decision to stay despite lack of game-time: 'They take good care of me'

Mkhulise has explained that extending his stay with the Betway Premiership heavyweights was an effortless resolution.

Despite the constant whirlwind of rumours surrounding top-tier talents, the midfield maestro maintained that the unique culture fostered at Chloorkop ensured the negotiation process was entirely seamless.

In a candid discussion quoted on iDiski Times, the academy graduate detailed the profound emotional bond he shares with the Brazilians.

“It’s because I’m happy here; they take good care of me. And I’m in a happy place,” Mkhulise stated.

“It’s like I’m home here, so for me to sign a new contract, it was like a no-brainer. So I didn’t even think twice; I’m happy here.”

"And what’s kept me going for so long, I think it all starts from the leadership; they inspire us."