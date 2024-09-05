Mamelodi Sundowns' Manqoba Mngqithi dismisses Stellenbosch's PSL title challenge, claims Orlando Pirates 'small teams' weakness will derail them too
The Brazilians will be pushing for a record-extending eighth consecutive Premier Soccer league title this season.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
- Downs have been dominating the PSL
- They are seeking a record-extending eighth-straight PSL title
- Mngqithi believes they are unmatchable