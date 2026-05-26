Mamelodi Sundowns management confirms discussions regarding Miguel Cardoso’s future at the club – ‘Can we continue to write this very special story?’

Fresh from clinching the CAF Champions League title in Morocco, Mamelodi Sundowns are shifting their focus to the boardroom to secure the future of the man who led them to African glory.

Chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has indicated that the club is eager to retain Miguel Cardoso’s services, with preliminary discussions already looking more favourable than those held when he first arrived.

The Brazilians' hierarchy is keen to build on the momentum generated by their recent continental trophy win, viewing Cardoso as the architect of a new era.

With his contract winding down in the coming weeks, the priority for the Masandawana management is to ensure that the technical bench remains stable as they look forward to defending their CAF crown and re-establishing their dominance in the Betway Premiership.