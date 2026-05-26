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Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns November 2025Backpage
Kingsley Kobo

Mamelodi Sundowns management confirms discussions regarding Miguel Cardoso’s future at the club – ‘Can we continue to write this very special story?’

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The Brazilians chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has confirmed that the club is set to enter formal contract negotiations with head coach following their historic continental success. The Portuguese tactician’s current deal is due to expire at the end of June, sparking speculation about his long-term future at Chloorkop.

  • CAF Champions League Final - 2nd Leg: FAR Rabat v Mamelodi SundownsGetty Images Sport

    The search for continental continuity

    Fresh from clinching the CAF Champions League title in Morocco, Mamelodi Sundowns are shifting their focus to the boardroom to secure the future of the man who led them to African glory.

    Chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has indicated that the club is eager to retain Miguel Cardoso’s services, with preliminary discussions already looking more favourable than those held when he first arrived.

    The Brazilians' hierarchy is keen to build on the momentum generated by their recent continental trophy win, viewing Cardoso as the architect of a new era.

    With his contract winding down in the coming weeks, the priority for the Masandawana management is to ensure that the technical bench remains stable as they look forward to defending their CAF crown and re-establishing their dominance in the Betway Premiership.

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    Motsepe sets the vision for the future

    Speaking to the media at OR Tambo International Airport, Motsepe reflected on the journey since Cardoso took the reins.

    "When we brought the coach to the club, there was an objective, a goal that we wanted to achieve.

    "One, to make sure that the team could reach another level and achieve something very special, and we have done that.

    "We have achieved something very special," Motsepe told the media, as reported by Soccer Laduma.

    The chairman’s comments suggest that while the initial mandate has been met, the club’s hunger for success has only increased.

    "Now, the question going forward is, can we do it more?

    "Can we do even better?

    "Can we continue to write this very special story that we've written so far this season?" he added, emphasising the desire for a lasting legacy under the Portuguese mentor.

  • Miguel Cardoso and Nuno Santos, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Positive signals from the boardroom

    Despite previous periods of scrutiny when the team faced difficult spells on the pitch, the relationship between the board and the head coach appears stronger than ever.

    Motsepe was quick to point out that the upcoming negotiations are starting from a position of mutual respect and shared success, which should expedite the renewal process.

    "I believe that where the club is heading right now is in a positive direction, and we will obviously go into the next few months now and have discussions, but definitely the discussions are already in a much more positive position than when we had discussions before the coach even joined the club.

    "I think that's as far as I should say out of respect for the coach and the discussions we are going to have as a board," the chairman explained.

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  • CAF Champions League Final - 2nd Leg: FAR Rabat v Mamelodi SundownsGetty Images Sport

    Standing by Cardoso through the tough times

    Earlier in the campaign, Motsepe had to publicly defend Cardoso when results were not meeting the high expectations of the Chloorkop faithful.

    That loyalty has now been rewarded with the biggest prize in African club football, leaving the chairman feeling a deep sense of pride in both the technical staff and the playing personnel.

    "I am not sure if vindication is the feeling that I have. I feel very proud of the coach.

    "I feel very proud of the group because that belief that I had and conviction that I had was because of the group," Motsepe confessed.

    "It was because of the way the group responded to the coach in the tough times and the way the group pulled each other together in the tough times.

    "That gave me a lot of confidence. At the same time, the things we spoke about in his interview before he came to this football club.

    "The ambition and vision that he had and how he wanted to instill his tactics and philosophy in our football club.

    "It was interesting and very exciting for me because he spoke a lot about emotions and he spoke a lot about individuals."

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