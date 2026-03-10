Mamelodi Sundowns loanee Katlego Ntsabeleng reflects on his journey and battle for game time at Chloorkop - 'Everyone has to wait for their opportunity'

Ntsabeleng remains realistic about his position in the hierarchy, noting that the star-studded nature of the PSL defending champions demands a selfless mindset and a constant state of readiness for whenever the technical team calls upon his services.

“We all know, Sundowns is a big team. There are a lot of quality players, and this is a big squad as well. So, everyone kind of has to wait for their opportunity, and then when it comes, they have to grab it with both hands,” he observed.

Despite some solid individual displays, he is eager to translate his performances into tangible output as Sundowns look to tighten their grip on the league title and pursue continental glory.

“I think the biggest part has been patience and working hard while staying patient. There’s been some good, solid performances.

"It's just now a matter of getting on the stats sheet, getting a goal, getting an assist, helping the team climb on top of the log and open the gap as much as possible so that we can also do well in the Champions League,” he stated.