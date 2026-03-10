Mamelodi Sundowns loanee Katlego Ntsabeleng reflects on his journey and battle for game time at Chloorkop - 'Everyone has to wait for their opportunity'
Katlego Ntsabeleng joined Mamelodi Sundowns, hoping for regular game time, while he appeared not to be in the plans at his Major Soccer League parent club, FC Dallas.
But his loan spell has proved challenging, as he struggled to cement a place in Miguel Cardoso’s preferred starting line up, only making four appearances in the Premier Soccer League so far.
He acknowledged that adapting hasn’t been easy, but the experience has taught him valuable lessons, and the support from his close circle helped him stay grounded while fighting for a place in the squad.
Tsiki reflects on challenging loan spell
“Since I came back, life has been really great. I can't really complain about much,” Ntsabeleng told Sundowns media.
“I've been spending time with my family, which is much needed, something that I missed throughout the years. I think that also helped me to stay patient in the team and get along with the guys.”
The reality of Masandawana depth
Ntsabeleng remains realistic about his position in the hierarchy, noting that the star-studded nature of the PSL defending champions demands a selfless mindset and a constant state of readiness for whenever the technical team calls upon his services.
“We all know, Sundowns is a big team. There are a lot of quality players, and this is a big squad as well. So, everyone kind of has to wait for their opportunity, and then when it comes, they have to grab it with both hands,” he observed.
Despite some solid individual displays, he is eager to translate his performances into tangible output as Sundowns look to tighten their grip on the league title and pursue continental glory.
“I think the biggest part has been patience and working hard while staying patient. There’s been some good, solid performances.
"It's just now a matter of getting on the stats sheet, getting a goal, getting an assist, helping the team climb on top of the log and open the gap as much as possible so that we can also do well in the Champions League,” he stated.
Chasing numbers and silverware
With a massive CAF Champions League quarter-final first leg against Stade Malien looming on Friday, Ntsabeleng emphasised the importance of maintaining professional standards during a congested fixture list.
“We've won a couple of games in a row. So, we just need to keep going. We'll obviously need our supporters to be there like they've always been,” he added.
“We obviously have to be professional. Try to recover as much as possible, do whatever we can to make sure we're in the best shape possible for the game so that we can perform at a high level,” he concluded.