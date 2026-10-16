Mamelodi Sundowns loanee Asekho Tiwani earns glowing praise from Kruger United boss Abram Mongoya - 'He gives us balance'

Kruger United head coach Abram Mongoya has expressed his satisfaction with the club's recent recruitment, specifically highlighting the impact of Mamelodi Sundowns loanee Asekho Tiwani.

The 21-year-old defender joined the Village Boys on a season-long loan deal as the club looks to bolster its ranks for a demanding debut campaign in the Betway Premiership.

Alongside veteran Ayabulela Konqobe, Tiwani is expected to provide the necessary steel and tactical flexibility required to keep the side away from the bottom of the table.

The transition to the top flight has been a steep learning curve for Kruger, who currently occupy 13th place in the standings.







