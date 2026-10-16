Backpage
Mamelodi Sundowns loanee Asekho Tiwani earns glowing praise from Kruger United boss Abram Mongoya - 'He gives us balance'
- Backpagepix
Solving the defensive puzzle
Kruger United head coach Abram Mongoya has expressed his satisfaction with the club's recent recruitment, specifically highlighting the impact of Mamelodi Sundowns loanee Asekho Tiwani.
The 21-year-old defender joined the Village Boys on a season-long loan deal as the club looks to bolster its ranks for a demanding debut campaign in the Betway Premiership.
Alongside veteran Ayabulela Konqobe, Tiwani is expected to provide the necessary steel and tactical flexibility required to keep the side away from the bottom of the table.
The transition to the top flight has been a steep learning curve for Kruger, who currently occupy 13th place in the standings.
- Backpagepix
Achieving tactical balance
Before the arrival of the Sundowns prospect, Mongoya felt his squad was heavily reliant on a single option in a key position.
“I think they bring what we lacked a little bit,” Mongoya said, as quoted on iDiski Times.
“He gives us balance, Tiwani, because we only had Ebrahim Seedeat on the left, and I believe that gave us an imbalance.
"There was no competition for him. He competes with a very experienced youngster as well.” This internal competition is seen as vital for maintaining high standards during training and matchdays alike.
- Backpagepix
Veteran presence and injury relief
While Tiwani offers youthful energy, the addition of 30-year-old Konqobe provides a different kind of value.
The manager elaborated on how the veteran defender has helped stabilize the group during a difficult period where results have been hard to come by.
“And Konqobe also gives the experience of being stable and giving us the defensive cover because he comes in just when we had a lot of injuries at the back,” Mongoya added.
His presence allows the younger players like Tiwani to flourish without the immediate burden of leading the entire defensive line.
Building for the future
The international break served as a crucial recovery period for United, allowing several key figures to return to full fitness.
Mongoya remains optimistic that his new recruits will play a pivotal role in the club's survival bid.
The mixture of Tiwani’s potential and Konqobe’s reliability is expected to bear fruit as the squad begins to gel and adapt to the intensity of the Betway Premiership following a grueling pre-season program.
Closing his assessment of the new arrivals, the coach reflected on the injury struggles that hindered their start but remained positive about the road ahead.
“And we are just unfortunate that, like I said earlier on, the pre-season just gave us a lot of injuries. We recovered from that during the FIFA break, and they are two good additions.”
With a fully fit squad and the Sundowns loanee finding his feet, Kruger will be hoping to climb the table and secure their top-flight status for another year.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting