Mamelodi Sundowns loan out Bafana Bafana defender to Stellenbosch FC for the 2026/27 season

In a move that has caught many by surprise, Stellenbosch FC has won the race to sign Terrence Mashego from Mamelodi Sundowns temporarily, according to FARPost.

The experienced left-back has already traveled to the Cape Winelands to link up with Gavin Hunt's squad for their pre-season preparations.

The transition marks a swift resolution to a transfer saga that had linked the defender with several South African clubs over the last few weeks.

The move also facilitates a high-profile reunion with veteran coach Gavin Hunt.

The pair worked together briefly at the start of last season at Durban City FC before Hunt departed from the KZN outfit.