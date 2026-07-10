Mamelodi Sundowns loan out Bafana Bafana defender to Stellenbosch FC for the 2026/27 season
- Backpage
Hunt secures reunion with Mashego
In a move that has caught many by surprise, Stellenbosch FC has won the race to sign Terrence Mashego from Mamelodi Sundowns temporarily, according to FARPost.
The experienced left-back has already traveled to the Cape Winelands to link up with Gavin Hunt's squad for their pre-season preparations.
The transition marks a swift resolution to a transfer saga that had linked the defender with several South African clubs over the last few weeks.
The move also facilitates a high-profile reunion with veteran coach Gavin Hunt.
The pair worked together briefly at the start of last season at Durban City FC before Hunt departed from the KZN outfit.
- Durban City
Durban City lose out despite persistent interest
The decision to send Mashego to the Western Cape comes as a significant blow to Durban City FC.
The reigning Nedbank Cup holders had made retaining the former Cape Town City star a top priority after he enjoyed a stellar loan spell with the club last term.
Mashego was a mainstay in their XI, making 28 appearances across all competitions and helping the side to a domestic trophy and a top-eight finish.
Durban City chairman Farook Kadodia had previously gone public with the club's desire to keep the player, exploring every possible avenue to facilitate a return to KwaZulu-Natal.
Reports suggest that Durban City initially pursued a permanent transfer for the Mamelodi-born defender.
When that was rebuffed, they proposed a second season-long loan while offering to cover Mashego's full salary - a significant upgrade from last season, when Masandawana subsidized his wages.
- Backpagepix
Squad depth forces Mashego out of Chloorkop
While Mashego has proven his quality in the Betway Premiership, the competition for places at Mamelodi Sundowns remains fierce.
Under the guidance of Miguel Cardoso, the Brazilians possess arguably the deepest squad on the continent.
With Aubrey Modiba, Devine Lunga, Fawaaz Basadien, and Thato Sibiya all vying for the left-back slot, first-team opportunities for Mashego were set to be extremely limited in the upcoming 2026/27 season.
Mashego originally joined Sundowns in 2022 in a marquee deal from Cape Town City.
His initial form was impressive enough to see him cement a role in Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana setup, eventually earning a bronze medal at the 2023 AFCON in the Ivory Coast.
However, a combination of recurring injuries and the tactical preferences of the coaching staff saw him fall down the pecking order at Chloorkop, necessitating another loan spell to maintain his match fitness.
- BackpagePix
Stellenbosch ambition clear for 2026/27
By securing Mashego, Stellenbosch FC have sent a clear message of intent to their rivals.
Under Hunt, the club is looking to build on their consistency and challenge for silverware, and adding an AFCON-bronze medal defender with international experience is seen as a major coup.
Mashego's ability to provide both defensive solidity and attacking width fits perfectly into the high-intensity system Hunt prefers to employ.
For the player, the move provides a familiar environment back in the Western Cape where he previously excelled.
With the 2026/27 season set to be a gruelling campaign, Mashego will be hoping that regular minutes at Stellenbosch can help him reclaim his spot in the national team picture.
For now, the focus shifts to the training ground as he integrates into Hunt’s tactical plans ahead of the opening round of fixtures.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting