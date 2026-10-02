Mamelodi Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri speaks on Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba's injuries ahead of blockbuster MTN8 final - 'You are talking about starters'

The treatment table at Chloorkop is reaching capacity following a bruising international window that has left Mamelodi Sundowns sweating over their key personnel.

Miguel Cardoso is facing a selection headache after both Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba returned from South Africa duty with knocks picked up during the narrow 2-1 victory against Guinea.

As the clock ticks down to the high-stakes cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 10 against rivals Orlando Pirates, the technical team faces a nervous countdown.

Neither player featured in Bafana Bafana's 5-0 demolition of Eritrea in Cairo, and the Downs medical department is now in a race against time to get the pair match-fit.

With three vital pillars of the squad currently sidelined at a defining moment of the campaign, anxiety is growing among the Masandawana supporters over whether their side can maintain their stranglehold on the domestic game.



