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Mamelodi Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri speaks on Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba's injuries ahead of blockbuster MTN8 final - 'You are talking about starters'
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Double injury blow for Cardoso
The treatment table at Chloorkop is reaching capacity following a bruising international window that has left Mamelodi Sundowns sweating over their key personnel.
Miguel Cardoso is facing a selection headache after both Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba returned from South Africa duty with knocks picked up during the narrow 2-1 victory against Guinea.
As the clock ticks down to the high-stakes cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 10 against rivals Orlando Pirates, the technical team faces a nervous countdown.
Neither player featured in Bafana Bafana's 5-0 demolition of Eritrea in Cairo, and the Downs medical department is now in a race against time to get the pair match-fit.
With three vital pillars of the squad currently sidelined at a defining moment of the campaign, anxiety is growing among the Masandawana supporters over whether their side can maintain their stranglehold on the domestic game.
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Moriri emphasises squad depth
Kabo Yellow legend Moriri is confident that the club’s formidable roster strength will insulate them from any potential injury crisis or fatigue.
Addressing concerns regarding the availability of vital first-team regulars, Moriri explained to FARPost that the Brazilians possess the necessary reinforcements to maintain their momentum.
“You are talking about starters, whether they are at Bafana or Sundowns,” he noted.
“But they [Bafana] have a lot of players, and some have to jump in. You also look at last week after Aubrey went out, [Samukele] Kabini came in and scored a brilliant goal [versus Guinea].
"So we have players who can come in, because that is why we are a team.”
Such a mindset has become the cornerstone of the Chloorkop outfit's dominance, fostering a culture where every squad member is prepared to step into the spotlight and deliver at the highest level.
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Focus on Mokoena and Modiba
The tactical blueprint at Chloorkop relies heavily on the presence of Mokoena and Modiba.
Addressing their fitness concerns, the ex-midfielder expressed his hope for a quick return to action.
“So I wish them a speedy recovery because we also need them for the MTN8 final.”
Currently, the pair are staying behind in Cairo while the South African national team readies itself for a marquee exhibition match against Egypt.
Although Bafana boss Pitso Mosimane hinted that the duo could still feature in the friendly, the Masandawana faithful would undoubtedly rather see their star men preserved for the crucial domestic challenges awaiting them back home.
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Final preparations for Pirates clash
Anticipation is reaching fever pitch ahead of the showdown at Moses Mabhida, but the real drama is currently unfolding behind the scenes as medical assessments filter back from the Bafana camp.
Pirates will be watching these fitness updates like hawks, sensing that a depleted Sundowns engine room might be the opening they need to clinch the trophy.
Yet, given the sheer depth of talent at the Brazilians' disposal, predicting a winner remains a coin toss.
The coming days are vital for the Tshwane heavyweights; their priority is emptying the physio room to ensure they can field a side strong enough to topple their arch-enemies in one of the crown jewels of the South African season.
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