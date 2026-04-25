Mamelodi Sundowns legend identifies major advantage in the PSL title race - 'I know with the experience our boys gained in CAF and the depth in the squad'
CAF pedigree to settle the domestic score
Mamelodi Sundowns are poised for a thrilling end to the season, with club legend Surprise Moriri insisting their continental campaign has equipped them perfectly for the run-in.
Although Orlando Pirates remain strong contenders, sitting just a point ahead but having played more games, Moriri believes Sundowns carry a psychological advantage from their CAF Champions League final experience against ASFAR, which cannot be easily matched.
Speaking from Leipzig, where a club delegation is assessing Red Bull facilities, he also praised the squad’s high-level conditioning and preparation.
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'We have the upper hand'
"I’ve got full trust in the boys, so far we have the upper-hand, I know we dropped points, but we still have a couple of games to go, we have the endurance, we know how to be able to go all the way, especially in the last couple of games," he said, according to iDiski Times.
Managing the pressure of the run-in
"I know it’s going to be very intense, teams who are fighting relegation, some for the top eight," Moriri admitted, acknowledging the unpredictability of the league's final weeks.
"It won’t be easy, but I know with the experience our boys gained in CAF and the depth in the squad, I think we will be able to make sure we compete until the last game, and hopefully we can lift this one also," he added.
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Focus remains on the ultimate prize
Despite the excitement of an international friendly against RB Leipzig on the horizon, the immediate priority remains the domestic trophy cabinet.
The battle with the Buccaneers has been the most riveting in recent South African football history, but the veteran believes the club's 'last couple of games' expertise will shine through. He remains confident that the mental resilience built during away days in North Africa and deep runs in knockout competitions will keep the trophy at Loftus.
Sundowns' ability to rotate their squad without a significant drop in quality remains their greatest weapon.
As Pirates prepare for the heat of the Soweto Derby, Sundowns are banking on their consistency and the 'character' Moriri identified to carry them across the finish line. With a potential double on the cards given their CAF Champions League final appearance, the Brazilians are entering their favourite time of the year: trophy season.