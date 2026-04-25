Mamelodi Sundowns legend identifies major advantage in the PSL title race - 'I know with the experience our boys gained in CAF and the depth in the squad'

Mamelodi Sundowns are poised for a thrilling end to the season, with club legend Surprise Moriri insisting their continental campaign has equipped them perfectly for the run-in.

Although Orlando Pirates remain strong contenders, sitting just a point ahead but having played more games, Moriri believes Sundowns carry a psychological advantage from their CAF Champions League final experience against ASFAR, which cannot be easily matched.

Speaking from Leipzig, where a club delegation is assessing Red Bull facilities, he also praised the squad’s high-level conditioning and preparation.







