Mamelodi Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana endorses Thabo Cele's signing to benefit Teboho Mokoena - 'I know the impact of having to play so many matches'

Hlompho Kekana, a man who knows exactly what it takes to anchor the Sundowns engine room through the rigours of domestic and African competition, has warned that the club must avoid overworking Teboho Mokoena.

The former Masandawana captain highlighted the dangers of a heavy workload, insisting that the squad requires high-calibre depth to prevent their star midfielder from burning out.

Having navigated the punishing schedules of both the Premier Soccer League and the CAF Champions League himself, the retired midfield general knows all too well how fatigue can compromise even the elite.

“Look, when you are a team like Mamelodi Sundowns, you need personnel that have been tested, with the combination of youth and experience because in that position, Mokoena has been excellent, let’s be honest,” Kekana explained to FARPost.

Reflecting on his own career as an ever-present figure in the starting XI, he added: “I was that player who played so many games, and I know the impact of having to play so many matches.

"Sometimes you play when you are not fresh, and that’s where injuries come into play.

"But when you have a bench that can back you, and they are on the same level as you, then even when you are injured, you are not worried because someone else will take the team to the level that it has always been at.”