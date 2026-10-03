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Mamelodi Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana endorses Thabo Cele's signing to benefit Teboho Mokoena - 'I know the impact of having to play so many matches'
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Kekana identifies key midfield solution
A powerhouse engine room at Chloorkop has become even more formidable following the high-profile arrival of Mamelodi Sundowns' latest midfield recruit Thabo Cele.
By making the move to Pretoria, the ex-South African youth star joins an elite stable of talent that already includes some of the continent's most decorated technicians.
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The physical toll of elite competition
Hlompho Kekana, a man who knows exactly what it takes to anchor the Sundowns engine room through the rigours of domestic and African competition, has warned that the club must avoid overworking Teboho Mokoena.
The former Masandawana captain highlighted the dangers of a heavy workload, insisting that the squad requires high-calibre depth to prevent their star midfielder from burning out.
Having navigated the punishing schedules of both the Premier Soccer League and the CAF Champions League himself, the retired midfield general knows all too well how fatigue can compromise even the elite.
“Look, when you are a team like Mamelodi Sundowns, you need personnel that have been tested, with the combination of youth and experience because in that position, Mokoena has been excellent, let’s be honest,” Kekana explained to FARPost.
Reflecting on his own career as an ever-present figure in the starting XI, he added: “I was that player who played so many games, and I know the impact of having to play so many matches.
"Sometimes you play when you are not fresh, and that’s where injuries come into play.
"But when you have a bench that can back you, and they are on the same level as you, then even when you are injured, you are not worried because someone else will take the team to the level that it has always been at.”
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Strategic recruitment for long-term success
The legendary former skipper didn't limit his praise to the engine room, either, highlighting the club’s strategic recruitment at the back.
He was particularly glowing about the acquisition of Wandile Dube, labeling the move a masterstroke by the Brazilians’ leadership.
Hitting on the scarcity of quality left-footed center-backs in South Africa, Kekana noted that Dube provides a rare profile that grants the Pretoria giants crucial tactical equilibrium. In the veteran's eyes, the necessity of having high-level redundancy in every role is the sole
“So I think the recruitment of Cele and Wandile Dube is huge because when you look at Wandile, he’s young and a left centre-back, which is rare to find in South Africa."
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Building for the future at Chloorkop
Assessing the latest transfer movements, Kekana highlighted the strategic importance of landing Cele and Dube.
He pointed out that Dube represents a significant coup, noting that left-sided central defenders are a "rare" commodity within the South African market.
This approach of mixing seasoned internationals with high-potential youth remains central to the Sundowns identity, a strategy the club icon believes will allow the roster to withstand the intense pressure from both the dugout and the stands.
“You want to have such talent in your team, particularly with Sundowns having so many matches coming up.
"I feel for them, but they have to make sure that they win football matches for us,” the midfield great remarked.
With a massive MTN8 showdown against Orlando Pirates looming alongside a relentless league calendar, Cele’s arrival provides crucial depth.
While Mokoena continues to dictate the tempo, the presence of someone like Cele ensures the engine room has the necessary scaffolding to keep the Brazilians dominant on all fronts.
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