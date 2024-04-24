Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Celine Abrahams

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Eric Ramasike insists PSL giants don't need new signings after Sekhukhune United win and fringe players 'must also earn their salary'

The Brazilians were without several key players for their Premier Soccer League clash against Babina Noko on Tuesday.

  • Sundowns’ fringe players step up in PSL win
  • Club legend believes the team doesn't need new signings
  • The team will now shift focus to Caf Champions League
