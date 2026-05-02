Mamelodi Sundowns legend confident of CAF Champions League second star success - 'The boys have paid their school fees'

Mamelodi Sundowns are preparing for a monumental double-legged CAF Champions League final against AS FAR, with the first leg set for May 15 and the return leg in Rabat on May 24.

For the South African giants, this represents the ultimate opportunity to add a second star to their badge, a feat they have been chasing since their maiden triumph under Pitso Mosimane in 2016.

Club icon and part of the squad that won the first star, Surprise Moriri, believes the current generation of players has endured the necessary hardships to reach the summit of African football once again.

Reflecting on the club's journey to this stage, including a difficult group phase and a redemption arc following last season's disappointment against Pyramids, Moriri is confident that the timing is perfect for Masandawana.



