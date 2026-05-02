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Mamelodi Sundowns legend confident of CAF Champions League second star success - 'The boys have paid their school fees'
- Gallo
Chasing the elusive second star
Mamelodi Sundowns are preparing for a monumental double-legged CAF Champions League final against AS FAR, with the first leg set for May 15 and the return leg in Rabat on May 24.
For the South African giants, this represents the ultimate opportunity to add a second star to their badge, a feat they have been chasing since their maiden triumph under Pitso Mosimane in 2016.
Club icon and part of the squad that won the first star, Surprise Moriri, believes the current generation of players has endured the necessary hardships to reach the summit of African football once again.
Reflecting on the club's journey to this stage, including a difficult group phase and a redemption arc following last season's disappointment against Pyramids, Moriri is confident that the timing is perfect for Masandawana.
- Gallo
Lessons learned the hard way
Speaking on the team's resilience, Moriri noted that the struggle to reach the final has only made the squad stronger.
Sundowns had to navigate a tense final group matchday win over MC Alger just to reach the knockout stages, before showing their class by eliminating Stade Malien and Esperance Sportive de Tunis.
These battles, according to the legend, have served as a vital education for the players.
“I think it’s going to be very sweet, I think also if you look at the way, in terms of the group stages, how we qualified for the knockout stages, it was not easy – but after that, the boys fought very hard to make sure we get to where we are now to the final,” Moriri said to iDiski Times.
“I know that everyone is looking forward to the final, we have been chasing this thing for too long, I think we are very very close to this and it will be very sweet to put the second star on the jersey.”
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Trust in the process and the support
The former Bafana Bafana playmaker emphasised that while the duel with CAF Champions League final debutants AS FAR will be gruelling, the team has "paid their dues" through years of continental heartbreak.
Both clubs are currently juggling the demands of domestic title races alongside their pursuit of African glory, but Moriri remains steadfast in his belief that the Pretoria-based outfit will prevail.
“But I know it won’t be easy, as they say, success is sweeter when achieved under tough times, unlike when it comes on a silver platter.
"The boys have fought hard, paid their dues, paid their school fees.
"Where we are now it’s up to us what we do – but I have trust and belief in the boys and the technical team.
"But most importantly also, our supporters, they must make sure to rally behind the team so we can go for the last lap – but I have trust and belief that this time around, we will put the second star on our jersey,” Moriri concluded.
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What comes next for the finalists?
Sundowns must first focus on their domestic league title aspirations as they battle Orlando Pirates for top spot.
They have two tough home games at Loftus Versveld to navigate before the continental final.
On Sunday May 3, they face Polokwane City for the second time in less than a week and then on Wednesday May 6 they need to beat Kaizer Chiefs to keep the title destination in their own hands.
AS FAR are embroiled in their own title race domestically as they sit second in the Botola Pro 1 after 17 matches, just two points off log leaders MAS Fes and with Moroccan giants Raja CA and Wydad hovering over their shoulder.