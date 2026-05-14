Backpage
Mamelodi Sundowns legend blames Miguel Cardoso and not congested calendar for their defeat to TS Galaxy – ‘His focus is on the CAF Champions League’
- Backpage
Cardoso accused of making excuses
In the wake of a damaging defeat at the Mbombela Stadium, Miguel Cardoso suggested that a relentless schedule was the primary reason his side had slipped up in the Betway Premiership race.
However, club icon Joel Masilela is not buying the narrative, suggesting that the coach is merely attempting to deflect blame from his own tactical shortcomings.
"This is what happens when you don't have proper planning. If you fail you make excuses," Masilela told KickOff.
"I didn't like Cardoso's comment yesterday as a professional coach.
"As a head coach, take responsibility when your team loses, just as you deserve credit when things go well."
- Backpagepix
Poor planning behind title collapse
The defeat leaves Sundowns in a precarious position.
While they sit three points clear at the summit, Orlando Pirates trail with two games in hand and can snatch the crown by winning just one of their remaining fixtures due to a superior goal difference.
Masilela believes that with the resources at his disposal, Cardoso should have been able to navigate the heavy schedule without such a significant drop in domestic form and was adamant that the excuse of the calendar is invalid for a club with Sundowns' financial muscle and squad size.
"You can't say you have been beaten by the calendar; you lost on the pitch. He should have planned properly.
"You have a large squad with depth and quality, but you are unable to utilise them to your advantage," the former star added.
- Backpagepix
Prioritising the CAF Champions League
The former winger further claimed that Cardoso has been distracted by continental ambitions.
With the CAF Champions League set as a primary objective for the season, Masilela suggests that the Premiership was neglected long before the final whistle blew against TS Galaxy on Tuesday night.
"He lost the league title because his focus is on the Champions League. Remember, Champions League is his mandate this season.
"He lost the league a long time ago, not just yesterday against TS Galaxy," Masilela concluded.
As the domestic season reaches its climax, the pressure is now firmly on the Portuguese tactician to deliver on the continent to justify the potential loss of the domestic title.
- Backpagepix
What’s next for Sundowns?
It appears Cardoso is struggling to convince many observers why his side may have already failed to defend the Betway Premiership title for the ninth consecutive time.
With two more matchdays to go, in which the Brazilians will play no part after concluding their domestic season, Orlando Pirates are in the driving seat to finish as log leaders and snatch the title.
However, Sundowns would laugh last if they eventually succeed in the CAF Champions League.
The final showdown gets underway with the first leg against AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on May 17.
The Brazilians will have to overcome fatigue and secure a convincing result against the Moroccan side to put themselves in a strong position ahead of the return leg.
AS FAR will look to capitalise on home advantage in the return leg scheduled for May 24.