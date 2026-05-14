Mamelodi Sundowns legend blames Miguel Cardoso and not congested calendar for their defeat to TS Galaxy – ‘His focus is on the CAF Champions League’

In the wake of a damaging defeat at the Mbombela Stadium, Miguel Cardoso suggested that a relentless schedule was the primary reason his side had slipped up in the Betway Premiership race.

However, club icon Joel Masilela is not buying the narrative, suggesting that the coach is merely attempting to deflect blame from his own tactical shortcomings.

"This is what happens when you don't have proper planning. If you fail you make excuses," Masilela told KickOff.

"I didn't like Cardoso's comment yesterday as a professional coach.

"As a head coach, take responsibility when your team loses, just as you deserve credit when things go well."



