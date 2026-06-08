Mamelodi Sundowns lauded by Orlando Pirates treble-winner for raising the overall quality of the Premier Soccer League – ‘They forced every club to improve’
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Sundowns the catalyst for Pirates' success
Orlando Pirates finally ended their long wait for league glory this past season, securing a sensational treble that included the Betway Premiership, the Carling Knockout Cup, and the MTN8.
While the celebrations continue in Soweto, club legend Tlou Segolela believes the relentless dominance previously displayed by Mamelodi Sundowns was the necessary fuel for Abdeslam Ouaddou's side to finally reach the summit.
Sundowns had won eight consecutive league titles before Pirates pipped them by a single point in the 2025/26 campaign.
Segolela, a key member of the Pirates squad that secured the double-treble over a decade ago, argues that the high bar set by Downs forced every other team in the division to rethink their approach.
"Credit must be given to Mamelodi Sundowns because they have taken the league to another level in terms of consistency, points accumulation and dominance over recent years.
Their standards forced every club to improve," Segolela told iDiski Times.
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Ending the 14-year league drought
The Buccaneers' title triumph follows a period where they finished as runners-up on three occasions while Sundowns monopolised the league trophy.
Pirates' final points tally of 69 was just enough to edge out the Brazilians in a title race that went down to the wire.
For Segolela, while the victory is sweet, it was long time coming for a club of Pirates' stature given their historical pedigree.
"For a club of the stature of Orlando Pirates, winning the league again after many years is a proud moment for the team, the supporters, and everyone associated with the club," the 38-year-old former winger added.
"However, considering the history and standards that the club carries in South African football, it is not ideal to go for such a long period without winning the league title."
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The challenge of maintaining consistency
Winning a treble is one thing, but staying at the top is an entirely different beast according to Segolela.
He warned that the work is only beginning for the club, as they must now prove they can match the sustained excellence that Sundowns showcased for nearly a decade.
The pressure to repeat this success will be immediate when the new campaign kicks off.
The former Pirates star noted that the target on the back of the Buccaneers will now be larger than ever.
"Now that Pirates have finally reached the top again, the challenge is no longer only about winning the league, but about maintaining that level season after season," Segolela explained.
He believes the transition from hunters to the hunted will be the ultimate test for Ouaddou’s tactical setup and the squad's mental fortitude.
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A brighter future for the PSL
Ultimately, the resurgence of Pirates and the continued threat of Sundowns bodes well for the health of South African football.
The increased parity at the top of the table has revitalised the league’s marketing appeal and brought back the intensity that fans had been craving during the years of one-sided dominance.
The rivalry between the two giants is now sharper than it has been in years.
"For the PSL, it is very good for the competition because it brings back strong rivalry, pressure, excitement and competitiveness at the highest level," Segolela concluded.
With both teams now operating at an elite level, the Betway Premiership looks set for a golden era of competition that could see South African clubs becoming even more formidable on the continental stage in the CAF Champions League.