Mamelodi Sundowns lauded by Orlando Pirates treble-winner for raising the overall quality of the Premier Soccer League – ‘They forced every club to improve’

Orlando Pirates finally ended their long wait for league glory this past season, securing a sensational treble that included the Betway Premiership, the Carling Knockout Cup, and the MTN8.

While the celebrations continue in Soweto, club legend Tlou Segolela believes the relentless dominance previously displayed by Mamelodi Sundowns was the necessary fuel for Abdeslam Ouaddou's side to finally reach the summit.

Sundowns had won eight consecutive league titles before Pirates pipped them by a single point in the 2025/26 campaign.

Segolela, a key member of the Pirates squad that secured the double-treble over a decade ago, argues that the high bar set by Downs forced every other team in the division to rethink their approach.

"Credit must be given to Mamelodi Sundowns because they have taken the league to another level in terms of consistency, points accumulation and dominance over recent years.

Their standards forced every club to improve," Segolela told iDiski Times.