Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Seth Willis

Mamelodi Sundowns keeper Ronwen Williams reacts to Amakhosi game - 'I'm glad to see Kaizer Chiefs like this'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCR. Williams

The South Africa international put up a brave fight to help Masandawana claim maximum points against the Soweto giants.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Williams helped Sundowns defeat Amakhosi 2-1
  • The Bafana international pulled out some fantastic saves
  • The Brazilians' keeper reacts to the game
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below