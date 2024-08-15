Mamelodi Sundowns humbled by ruthless Kansas City Current in their US tour

Mamelodi Sundowns LadiesSeth WillisMamelodi Sundowns humbled by ruthless Kansas City Current in their US tourMamelodi Sundowns FCKansas City CurrentThe South African champions fell against the tournament hosts in the annual competition played by four teams from four different continents. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSundowns were invited to play in the annual tournamentThey played KC Current on Thursday morningSouth Africans fall 3-0 against their hostsCLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!Article continues below