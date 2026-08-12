Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso slams match officials for Teboho Mokoena's injury setback - 'We have to protect our players'
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Cardoso fumes at lack of protection
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso did not hold back in his assessment of the officiating in the Premier Soccer League following the absence of Teboho Mokoena.
The Portuguese tactician expressed deep frustration that such a high-profile figure in South African football could be targeted without intervention from the refereeing team.
Cardoso suggested that the lack of disciplinary action sends the wrong message to the league and fails to safeguard the most talented assets in the country.
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The specific incident that sidelined Mokoena
Detailing the circumstances surrounding the injury, Cardoso highlighted that Mokoena was targeted in a manner that he feels deserves much stricter scrutiny.
"Teboho Mokoena was out today [Tuesday] for the match [vs TS Galaxy]," the coach said, as quoted by iDiski Times.
"I think that it’s important that South Africa understands that we have to protect our players."
The Sundowns coach was particularly aggrieved by the fact that the Polokwane City player involved in the incident did not face any immediate repercussions during the flow of the game.
“We cannot come from the World Cup and [a player] make [injury] contact off the ball with a national hero when he plays his first match on South African soil; we allow such aggressive action on him without even being penalised.
"It’s a rough one, a very rough one. The player [Polokwane City player], he was not even yellow-carded.
“But this is the injury that has prevented Teboho Mokoena. It was not even a yellow card for this action [injury on Tebza].”
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VAR calls resurface in South Africa
The controversy has once again ignited discussions regarding the implementation of Video Assistant Referee [VAR] technology within the South African top flight.
Cardoso acknowledged that the absence of technological assistance makes the job significantly harder for referees to spot incidents that occur away from the primary action.
Without cameras to review off-the-ball challenges, players like Mokoena remain vulnerable to physical tactics that might otherwise result in red cards or lengthy suspensions.
The coach's comments reflect a growing sentiment among the elite clubs in the Premier Soccer League who feel their creative stars are being unfairly targeted by opposition 'enforcers.'
By referring to Mokoena as a "national hero," Cardoso shifted the focus toward the broader interests of the South African national team, Bafana Bafana, who rely heavily on the midfielder's fitness and form for international success.
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Sundowns persevere despite Mokoena absence
Despite the significant blow of losing their midfield anchor, Sundowns showed immense character to overcome TS Galaxy in a five-goal thriller.
A brace from Sphelele Mkhulise proved decisive as Sundowns rallied from a goal down to secure a 3-2 victory.
The focus now turns to Mokoena's recovery timeline and whether the league's disciplinary structures will take any retrospective action based on the coach's public outcry.
For now, Sundowns must find a way to maintain their winning momentum without their primary playmaker, while Cardoso continues to advocate for a safer environment for the league's top talents.
The Brazilians will be hoping for a swift return for their 'national hero' before the title race hits its stride.
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