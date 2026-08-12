Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso slams match officials for Teboho Mokoena's injury setback - 'We have to protect our players'

Detailing the circumstances surrounding the injury, Cardoso highlighted that Mokoena was targeted in a manner that he feels deserves much stricter scrutiny.

"Teboho Mokoena was out today [Tuesday] for the match [vs TS Galaxy]," the coach said, as quoted by iDiski Times.

"I think that it’s important that South Africa understands that we have to protect our players."

The Sundowns coach was particularly aggrieved by the fact that the Polokwane City player involved in the incident did not face any immediate repercussions during the flow of the game.

“We cannot come from the World Cup and [a player] make [injury] contact off the ball with a national hero when he plays his first match on South African soil; we allow such aggressive action on him without even being penalised.

"It’s a rough one, a very rough one. The player [Polokwane City player], he was not even yellow-carded.

“But this is the injury that has prevented Teboho Mokoena. It was not even a yellow card for this action [injury on Tebza].”











